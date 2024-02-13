"We’re raising all these beta males" - When Sean Strickland slammed "cancer" Dillon Danis and Jake Paul for 'hurting men' with "clickbait" content

Sean Strickland is no fan of Dillon Danis and Jake Paul, both of whom represent aspects of modern-day society that conflict with 'Tarzan's' views on masculinity. In a five-month-old interview with the NELK Boys on their FULL SEND PODCAST, Strickland expressed his disdain for Danis and Paul.

He specifically took issue with how Dillon and Paul are influencing an entire generation of young American men to behave in ways that Strickland considers abhorrent. According to Strickland, Danis and Paul's conduct has harmful consequences on male psychology.

"Jake Paul and Dillon Danis, they're just, they're a f***ing cancer, you guys, and it's like they're a cancer on society and all they do is, they hurt men, they hurt the image of men, they hurt the psyche of men, and the more you could just f***ing stay away from it, the better off you'll be, the better the relationships you'll have. F***ing guy's just toxic."

When asked by Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys to explain why he felt that both Danis and Paul exhibit toxic behavior, Strickland described an ideal world where one's dignity correlates to traditional interpretations of manhood.

"Now we just live in this world where like, 'Hey, look at my clickbait. Look what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna do something outrageous, and then once you get used to this, I'm gonna do something more outrageous, more outrageous.' And you know, the fact that we're raising all these beta males, they just buy into it, as opposed to, like, a real man."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments about Dillon Danis and Jake Paul (7:18 and 7:59):

Given Strickland's recent social media tirade against Paul, who subsequently challenged him to a boxing match, his previous issues with the YouTuber-turned-boxer have resurfaced. While both men have jawed back and forth on X/Twitter, it is unlikely that they will lock horns any time soon.

Paul's challenge was dismissed as Strickland claimed that the UFC will not allow him to box Paul. In response, 'Tarzan' challenged him to a fight at his gym Xtreme Couture.

Sean Strickland once expressed a desire to take Dillon Danis' life

Much of Dillon Danis' notoriety stems from his incessant trolling of others on social media. Among the fighters whose bad side he has gotten on is Sean Strickland. In fact, the ex-middleweight champion In fact, Strickland once disclosed that he would like to take Danis' life.

Expand Tweet

This was revealed both in a DM conversation he had with Danis, as well as in an interview with his friend and UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele. While neither man ever crossed paths, the animosity has not died down.