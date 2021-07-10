What channel is UFC 264 on tonight?

The UFC is all set to host its biggest barnburner of the year this Saturday, July 10, as Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight in the main event of UFC 264 for all the marbles.

On top of being a Conor McGregor pay-per-view, which have historically been nothing but blockbusters, the fight card for UFC 264 is otherwise stacked as well. The co-headliner will feature Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in a welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns.

Also Read: What is the start time for UFC 264 (July 10, 2021)?

All the fighters on the card except one successfully made weight at Friday's weigh-ins. Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier came in at 156 pounds, as did Rafael dos Anjos, who is acting as the backup for the UFC 264 main event.

Also Read: Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos reportedly get into heated altercation at UFC 264 weigh-ins

UFC 264 - Television Channels

Here are the television channels where UFC 264 will be broadcast live in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The full UFC 264 card will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ for the US audience. The pay-per-view main card is priced at $69.99 on top of the usual subscription cost, which is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you are not subscribed to ESPN+, you can get the UFC bundle at $89.98 and get viewing rights for UFC 264 as well as a year's access to the platform together.

However, the prelims can be watched on television channels ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as usual. Subscriptions start at $9.99 for monthly passes and $95.99 for annual passes.

UK

In the UK, the UFC 264 prelims will be available for viewing on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport's digital platforms, followed by the main card exclusively on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view main card is priced at £19.95 and can be purchased from BT Sport's website or channels 494 and 490 if you are a BT TV and Sky TV set box owner.

India

The UFC 264 main card will broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website, accessible with a premium subscription.

Find more information on how to watch UFC 264 from your country here.

Also Read: UFC 264 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard