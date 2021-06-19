What channel is UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige on tonight?

The UFC is putting up yet another stacked Fight Night card on Saturday, June 19, 2021, following a successful UFC 263 pay-per-view event last week in Glendale, Arizona.

The promotion will be back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 29, headlined by 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and '50K' Dan Ige in a featherweight contest.

The co-main event will see UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik take on Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight battle.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige - Television Channels and Live Streaming

The following are the television channels and live streaming details for watching UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige live this weekend.

USA

The full card will be broadcast live for the US audience on the ESPN 2 channel on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The event will be simulcast on ESPN+ app and website in both English and Spanish. ESPN+ subscriptions are available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. Anyone interested in having a Disney Plus and Hulu subscription as well can sign up for the Disney Plus bundle offer. The package gives access to Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu at $13.99 per month - quite a lucrative offer for anyone who watches all three platforms regularly.

UK

Live telecast of UFC Vegas 29 will be available on BT Sport 1. The event can be streamed live on the BT Sport app and website as well. A BT Sport monthly pass is available at £25 with access on any device.

India

Indian audiences can watch UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels accessible with a local cable connection or DTH. The event will be simulcast on Sony LIV app and website with premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for three months, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Fans can also watch the event live with a UFC Fight Pass subscription, available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. It is an ideal platform for anyone living in countries that have no direct access to a UFC broadcasting platform.

