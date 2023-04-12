What did Elon Musk say about Fallon Fox, transgender MMA fighter accused of breaking opponent’s skull? 

While she hasn’t fought since September 2014, former featherweight MMA star Fallon Fox has come under the microscope again recently, with Twitter CEO Elon Musk joining the conversation.

Fallon Fox is widely known as the first openly transgender fighter to compete in MMA. While it’s been nearly a decade since her last fight, a video of her 2013 bout against Ericka Newsome recently appeared on Twitter, causing Elon Musk to make a controversial comment.

The video, which was posted by Twitter user @ImMeme0, showed Fox stopping Newsome with a knee to the head. It also claimed that Newsome was left with a fractured skull after the fight – something that was not actually true.

Before we called this violence against women but now is being celebrated as trans rights.



Patriarchy wins again. Transgender Mma Fighter Fallon Fox Beats Opponent In 39 Seconds Fracturing Her Skull.Before we called this violence against women but now is being celebrated as trans rights.Patriarchy wins again. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Transgender Mma Fighter Fallon Fox Beats Opponent In 39 Seconds Fracturing Her Skull.Before we called this violence against women but now is being celebrated as trans rights. Patriarchy wins again. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VktDHyD1iP

In response to user @stillgray, who stated “Disgusted by everyone who is enabling this", Elon Musk tweeted a simple response.

“!!”

Musk’s response was highly controversial not just because the information contained in the tweet was false, but also because it appeared to have been doctored. This was addressed by Fallon Fox herself in a later tweet.

“Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, over here commenting on a video that is OBVIOUSLY doctored to make me sound like a man. Wtf?”

Fallon Fox @FallonFox Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, over here commenting on a video that is OBVIOUSLY is doctored to make me sound like a man. Wtf? Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, over here commenting on a video that is OBVIOUSLY is doctored to make me sound like a man. Wtf? https://t.co/BGEFPlslco

Fox went onto post a link to a Reuters article dealing with the video, confirming that it had been doctored and did not show her fracturing her opponent’s skull.

Prior to this, Elon Musk has never shown too much interest in MMA. In 2022, however, he jokingly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to an MMA fight.

Did Fallon Fox ever compete in the UFC?

Despite being a popular topic on Google in recent days, openly transgender fighter Fallon Fox never competed in the UFC before hanging up her gloves in 2014.

In 2013, she was defeated by a future UFC star in the form of Ashlee Evans-Smith. ‘Rebel Girl’ handed Fox her first professional defeat, stopping her with punches in the third round of their clash.

Watch Ashlee Evans-Smith defeat Fallon Fox below

Evans-Smith went onto join the UFC a year later, and put together a record of 3-5 before her departure in 2020.

Despite never reaching the UFC, prominent figures such as Joe Rogan and Ronda Rousey have spoken out against Fox competing against other women. In 2013, Rousey suggested she wouldn’t be comfortable taking on the transgender fighter.

“She can try hormones, chop her p*cker off, but it’s still the same bone structure a man has. It’s an advantage. I don’t think it’s fair.”

