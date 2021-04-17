What did Jake Paul and Ben Askren say after the weigh-ins ahead of their April 17 boxing match?

Following their official weigh-in face-off, Jake Paul and Ben Askren chimed in with their views regarding one another and their fight.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren successfully made weight for their cruiserweight professional boxing match.

Internet superstar Jake Paul weighed in at 191.5 pounds whereas MMA veteran and former UFC fighter Ben Askren weighed in at 190 pounds. The Paul vs. Askren matchup is scheduled to take place in the cruiserweight division. The cruiserweight category in professional boxing goes from above 175 pounds to 200 pounds.

Jake Paul alleged that Ben Askren wasn’t taking their fight seriously. 'The Problem Child' warned that 'Funky' will face its consequences on fight night.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren stayed firm in his belief that he will indeed stop Jake Paul late in their fight. Askren mocked Paul’s entourage, besides jibing at Paul’s hairline as well.

What did Ben Askren say at the weigh-ins against Jake Paul?

Upon being asked for his views on Jake Paul after their official weigh-in staredown, Ben Askren started off by jesting that members of Paul’s entourage were being disrespectful towards legendary pro boxing announcer Michael Buffer. Askren then reiterated that he aims to score a stoppage win over Paul in round seven of their fight –

“I thought Jake Paul’s children’s club was quite rude. We’ve got legendary Michael Buffer up here, these mother**kers are interrupting him. That was terrible. Rude, guys,” Ben Askren said, proceeding to burst out laughing.

“Seventh-round TKO,” Ben Askren emphasized when asked for his prediction for the fight.

This was followed by Jake Paul’s weigh-in interview. Ben Askren later interrupted the emcee, Ray Flores, who was closing out the weigh-in ceremony. Askren took to the microphone once again and jibed at Paul, targeting Paul’s receding hairline. Askren said –

“The other thing I just; I knew, people told me, but I didn’t realize till I got so close – That hairline’s just moving back really quickly.”

What did Jake Paul say at the weigh-ins against Ben Askren?

Jake Paul had the following to say about Askren and their fight –

“I see a guy who’s underestimating me. I see a guy who’s taking this as a joke. I see a guy who said, ‘I have to take a sh**’, in the face-off. This is the last 24 hours that we will all have to hear Ben Askren.”

Additionally, Jake Paul paid his respects to his former bodyguard and security industry legend Shamir Bolivar aka Shadow, who recently passed away –

“And this one means a lot to me. This one’s for Shadow.”

Ray Flores noted that Jake Paul had previously revealed that Shadow had predicted Paul winning at the 2:28-minute mark of the first round. Paul was asked whether he was sticking with that prediction, in response to which he stated –

“You know, we’ll see. But I don’t think he makes it out of two rounds. I mean, look at the guy. He’s got a beer belly. So, (he) clearly didn’t take training camp seriously. And, hey, look, we all did the talking. We did the entertainment sh**, but now it’s time to let the fists fly.”

Jake Paul was then asked about the robot that he’s been using as a mascot. Paul addressed that and stated –

“Look, NFL teams have mascots, NBA teams have mascots, why don’t boxers? I’ve said I’m the FOB, and I’m gonna show that tomorrow night.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul (2-0; 2 KOs) will face Ben Askren (0-0) in an eight-round cruiserweight professional boxing bout that’ll headline the Triller Fight Club event on April 17th, 2021. The event will transpire at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.