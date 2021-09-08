What was Mike Tyson's highest net worth?

Mike Tyson, at his peak, reportedly made more than $700 million from his boxing fights alone. However, his highest net worth has been estimated to be just above $300 million.

That's because the heavyweight icon is known to be one of the biggest spenders in sports. On top of using his wealth to pay for boxing-related expenses, Tyson indulged in a life of luxury by purchasing high-end houses, exotic cars and even owned a Bengal tiger as a pet at one point.

Tyson's spending habits came back to haunt him late in his career. Two years before he officially announced his retirement, 'Iron Mike' declared himself bankrupt. According to the bankruptcy filing, the boxing superstar was reportedly $23 million in debt at that point.

Presently, Tyson is living a simpler life. Per celebritynetworth.com, Tyson's current net worth is around $10 million – a far cry from his total wealth during his heyday.

Conor McGregor giggles after smoking marijuana grown on Mike Tyson's ranch https://t.co/vmQvHYwCNa pic.twitter.com/qWhPMrJ9dH — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) November 5, 2018

The heavyweight boxer has also notably mellowed out. Today, he spends his time enjoying recreational marijuana and has been involved with cannabis-related projects. Now a businessman, he runs his own cannabis company Tyson Ranch.

He also hosts a podcast called Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, where he talks with the biggest personalities in combat sports.

Mike Tyson's last fight

Believe it or not, Mike Tyson is still semi-active today. Although he's no longer the juggernaut he once was, Tyson's speed and power haven't completely left him yet, allowing him to still perform in the ring.

He last saw action against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of a Triller fight card last September. As expected, both men are not the same competitors they were in their primes. But for the most part, neither man looked too far gone.

Tyson and Jones fought to an unofficial draw after duking it out for two eight-minute rounds. The 55-year-old hasn't announced who he wants to fight next but has remained adamant that his boxing exploits are not yet over.

