What's the next step for Jon Jones and the division

with Jon Jones in trouble again, something needs to be done

everyone at light heavyweight is chomping at the bit to grab the belt now

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Some things are just undeniable in life. One of those things is Jon "Bones" Jones is a lightning rod. He's polarizing. Always has been, and most likely, always will be. He's kind of like the Alex Rodriguez of the MMA world.

The now 32-year-old is untouchable inside the Octagon when his head is straight. His god given abilities helped create the man he is now. Not to say he doesn't bust his hump in the gym; because he does. Greg Jackson, Michael Winklejohn, and the rest of his team and others at the JW Gym freely admit that. But it's when his head isn't on right things that he goes off track. Way way way off track.

Talent got him free passes in life. That's a fact, and that's just the way the world works. Not everyone is created equal. You would have thought after his last brush up with the law, he'd go out of his way to walk the straight and narrow. A hunch should have entered his mind saying one more mess up and it may all go away for good. That would be the turning point for 99.9% of the population. Unless there's other unknown issues at work.

This isn't to excuse anything he has done in the past, present, or future; but to look for reasoning in why. This latest situation comes at an interesting time. One; the coronavirus pandemic where just last week, he pushed people to stay in doors and follow the governments regulations. And two; right after the VICE piece on wrestler Chris Benoit "Dark Side Of The Ring". A piece which, by the way should be watched by everyone.

CTE is a real thing; for football players, and wrestlers it's a ticking time bomb in the brain. After speaking to MMA fighters and asking if they fear it for 4 years; 9 out of 10 say not really. The number one answer is because fights are 80% not involving the head. Now it's true they don't take the trauma the others take. But what if it's a lighter form of it. MMA has lots of issues to deal with, and this one could drastically play havoc with their house of cards. Let's remember there is no way right now to fully diagnose CTE until an autopsy. And you obviously can't be alive for that.

In the mean time however; we look at what lies ahead for him legally and in the organization? Well the UFC has always had the policy of letting legal procedures go first. The 4 charges he was clipped on aren't as bad as ones in his past from a legal aspect. Could he do jail time? Yes. In speaking with a lawyer, it was said it depends on the DA's office. Not every state has the 3 strikes and you're out law, and this is only technically his 2nd with these issues. But after countless issues the court may put him in a big time out. In that case the UFC has no choice but to take the belt off of him.

It that's their play; the top 5 all have a decent argument to be in a title fight. Perhaps this would give the company the opportunity to finally do a mini-tournament for the strap instead of just 1 fight for the belt. It also makes a couple of important fights in a time where the company will need as many as possible to make up for all the time lost due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz and Anthony Smith vs Corey Anderson, with the 2 winners fighting for the belt. The champ's 1st defense would be the still recuperating Thiago Santos. The second Jones cleans up his situation, he gets a fight, and should he win, he gets a crack at the belt. It would not only work card wise but also on backstory between all of them.

Even if Jon doesn't wind up behind bars; it still may be time for the UFC to take another stand with him and relieve him of the championship. For their good and his own.The organization is well aware of what's going on and it can't sit well with Dana White or the company.

What he needs most however; and this can't be understated enough; is no more yes men. Jon's manager Malki Kawa has to put his feet to the coal and yet be compassionate. Jon's two NFL playing brothers need to bring him some more humility, which may be tough, given they aren't the most humble men in the NFL.

Here's the real deal on Jon. He is one of the greatest athletes on the planet. But like many in that tiny world that none of us can ever understand; he is a deeply troubled soul. And it sadly looks like this story just took another page turn to a bad ending.