What is the start time of UFC 264 press conference?

UFC 264 has finally arrived with fans crowding the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in anticipation of the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. As is a staple with any McGregor fight, fans are looking forward to the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference.

The press conference will be streamed live on the UFC's YouTube channel.

At what time will the UFC 264 press conference start in the USA?

The UFC 264 pre-fight press conference will start at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in the USA.

At what time will the UFC 264 press conference start in the UK?

The UFC 264 press conference will start at 1 a.m. BST on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the UK.

At what time will the UFC 264 press conference start in the India?

The UFC 264 press conference will start at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 in India.

Things to look out for in the press conference of UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3

UFC 264 has all the makings of a blockbuster UFC event, one that will go down as one of the most successful events conducted by the organization. The event will mark the return of Conor McGregor in front of a full capacity crowd, something that was missing in his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Another thing missing from their clash at UFC 257 was McGregor's trash-talking persona. 'The Notorious' was extremely respectful towards his opponent, and many were having a hard time coming to terms with Conor McGregor's out-of-the-blue kindness.

the humble & respectful Connor does not work out so go back to the old Connor. Pls continue to fake things, it's necessary make events interesting. — Anthony Yupangco (@anton66613) July 7, 2021

However, kindness went out the window after the fight as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier started trading blows on social media. Entering fight week, Conor McGregor brought back his vintage persona. He posted an audio clip targeting his opponent on Twitter, warning him. He also posted a cryptic screenshot of a DM request from Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier.

Also read: "I'm coming for you, pea head" - Conor McGregor hums a hilarious tune mocking Dustin Poirier

As the Irishman stepped into Vegas to perform his media duties today, his body language was similar to what it used to be before he attempted to turn over a new leaf and be more kind to his opponents.

Therefore, the press conference will most definitely be a must-watch event, with Conor McGregor gearing up to go vintage. However, the most intriguing thing to watch will be Dustin Poirier's reaction to anything that transpires. 'The Diamond' has come a long way from when antics used to bother him.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will be able to keep Conor McGregor's antics out of his head? Let us know in the comments section!

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh