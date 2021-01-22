What time is the UFC fight tonight(23 January 2021)?

UFC is set to kick off the year with a barnburner pay-per-view event as Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon. Fighting against him will be Dustin Poirier, who has been waiting for a long time to avenge his 2014 loss to The Irishman.

Both the fighters have successfully made weight, making the UFC 257 main event official. Conor McGregor has weighed in at 155 pounds, while Dustin Poirier tipped the scale at 156 pounds. 'The Notorious' did not forget to mention at the weigh-in that he had made the 'Championship' weight for the lightweight division.

The two faced each other as up and coming UFC fighters more than six years ago at UFC 178, and Conor McGregor had knocked Dustin Poirier out in the first round, just like he said he would do. Cut to 2021, Conor McGregor has once again made a prediction - a 60-second knockout of Dustin Poirier.

The MMA world is divided when it comes to Conor McGregor's prediction. One half believes Dustin Poirier is a much-evolved fighter since their last meeting and definitely has the skillset to defeat Conor McGregor.

The other half mirrors The Irishman's opinion, that Dustin Poirier does not stand a chance.

Whether Mystic Mac will be make another prediction of his come true, or 'The Diamond' will prove him wrong this time - only time will tell when they face-off at Etihad Arena.

When will UFC 257 start?

United States

Advertisement

The early prelims of UFC 257 will start on January 23 at 6:30 PM EST/ 3:30 PM PST in the USA and can be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The preliminary card will start at 8 PM EST/ 5 PM PST on ESPN network, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

The UFC 257 main card will begin at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PST on ESPN+.

United Kingdom

Fans from the United Kingdom can start streaming early prelims at 11:30 PM GMT on UFC Fight Pass. By the time the preliminary card will begin, it will be the next day in UK.

Prelims will start from 1 AM GMT, January 24, Sunday and can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 1. The main card kicks off at 3 AM GMT on BT Sport Box Office.

India

Unfortunately, prelims and early prelims cannot yet be streamed from India. The main card will air on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and can be streamed live on Sony LIV from 8:30 AM on January 24, Sunday.