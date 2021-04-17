What are the two customized belts Conor McGregor has asked the UFC to create for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier?

Conor McGregor took to Twitter earlier today to claim there are two special-edition UFC belts in-the-making ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on July 10.

After the UFC 264 pay-per-view got sold out in mere seconds, Conor McGregor once again found a way to boast about being the biggest prizefighter in the sport.

In a tweet that falls right in line with the sentiment, Conor McGregor said that there is already a belt called 'The McGregor Belt' in creation. Now, he wants the UFC to make another one, since the Champ-Champ "always does two".

The Irishman wants a 'Richest Motherf***er' or 'RMF' belt to his name, where he would be putting "the rubies and the emeralds to good use".

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Conor McGregor also mentioned the 'King of Diamonds' Harry Winston, insinuating that he would be adding diamonds to the said 'RMF' belt as well.

The tweet could also be related to the fact that his opponent Dustin Poirier's nickname is 'El Diamante', and he is looking forward to "owning" 'The Diamond' come July 10.

Secretary, get me Harry Winston on the phone. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

Another of McGregor's rivals, Nate Diaz, took the opportunity to throw shade at the Irishman yet again, keeping their long-running feud alive.

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too



And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier with 20,000-plus fans in attendance

After hosting empty-arena events in Las Vegas for a year now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC will finally open doors in its hometown to 20,800 fans. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will take place at T-Mobile Arena. It is the same venue where the historic clash between 'The Notorious' and his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, took place.

T-Mobile Arena witnessed four rounds of battle that ended in a submission loss for Conor McGregor, followed by the now-infamous post-fight brawl between the two camps. The same venue also witnessed Conor McGregor's great return two years later against 'Cowboy' Cerrone with a 40-second knockout.

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier also took place in Las Vegas, but it was at a different venue. The clash took place at UFC 178, a show headlined by Demetrious Johnson and Chris Cariaso. It was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

For their second fight, which happened amid the pandemic at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, the UFC flew all the way to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and hosted the event at Etihad Arena.