When Alex Pereira's punching technique got the nod from Joe Rogan and UFC legend: "He is very clever"

Joe Rogan and a UFC legend broke down Alex Pereira’s deceptive striking technique during a past episode of the UFC color commentator's podcast. The pair spoke about the Brazilian's subtle brilliance behind the power.

Fans often view Pereira as a wrecking machine, but the sharpest minds in MMA are impressed by the technique behind it. Rogan, while speaking with former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, said that one of the most underappreciated weapons in Pereira's arsenal is the calf kick.

Speaking about Pereira's UFC fights against Israel Adesanya and his terrifying calf kicks on episode #139 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

“When Israel Adesanya fought Alex Pereira, I think Drake bet like a million dollars on him, something crazy and won. But meanwhile, 'Poatan' was putting it on him [in the second fight too]. The calf kicks. His ability to throw those calf kicks with no telegraph. He, like, lifts up the leg, boom! And he’s not turning the hip over.”

Rutten added:

“Another thing that I really love from him that he does... He doesn’t turn his punches over. I don’t do that either. I don’t believe in this whole crap [of setting the angle from the elbow to punch], you know. If it comes naturally, let it go. But if you start focusing on it, a lot of people already do it here, you see, you start telegraphing. And once you start doing this, this is almost the same as an overhand. If I let you get used to this, and now an overhand is a complete different punch, I can set you up way better by doing that. This is way more penetrating than when you bring the elbow up.”

Check out the full discussion below (2:18:50):

Everyone talks about Pereira’s nuclear left hook, but it’s the little things that set him apart. The Brazilian dropped his light heavyweight crown to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. While Ankalaev wants an immediate rematch against the Brazilian, there has been no update on a potential fight date.

