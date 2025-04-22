When Anthony Smith responded to Alex Pereira's bold $50,000 BJJ challenge with ice-cold warning: "I'll take his money"

  • home icon
By Pranav Pandey
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:15 GMT
When Anthony Smith answered Alex Pereira&rsquo;s $50,000 BJJ challenge.
When Anthony Smith (left) answered Alex Pereira’s (right) $50,000 BJJ challenge. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Anthony Smith once delivered a sharp response to a lucrative challenge issued by Alex Pereira. Over the past year, whether at the analyst desk or on his podcast, 'Lionheart' consistently criticized the former two-division UFC champion for relying too heavily on his kickboxing-based style while lacking a well-rounded grappling game.

Smith’s remarks ignited a heated exchange on social media between the two fighters, eventually prompting Pereira to throw down a high-stakes challenge. During his appearance on the Connect Cast in May 2024, 'Poatan' offered Smith a $50,000 grappling match and further raised the stakes by allowing the former light heavyweight title challenger to start with a positional advantage.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Following his submission victory over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301, Smith addressed the media during the post-fight press conference, where he confidently accepted Pereira’s challenge:

"Alex Pereira said he would put up [$50,000], but I could start on his back? I could start on his back, hooks in, and I got five minutes to finish him, and he wants to put $50K up for it? I’ll take his $50K. I’ll take his money. If I start on his back, I’ll choke the sh*t out of him, 100 percent."
Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (7:36):

Ahead of UFC 307 in October 2024, Pereira and Smith put their differences to rest during an ESPN interview. The two fighters exchanged mutual words of respect and demonstrated a sense of camaraderie.

'Lionheart' had previously clarified that his remarks were never intended as disrespect, but rather as professional analysis of Pereira’s fighting style.

When Anthony Smith expressed he was all in for a showdown with Alex Pereira

During an interview with Submission Radio in April 2024, Anthony Smith outlined his vision for a potential title run, stating that stringing together two or three consecutive wins could earn him a shot at then-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira:

"He’s [Pereira] fun, and him and I have had our words back-and-forth. I don’t think that there’s any real beef there, but there’s definitely something there with him and I, where, given the opportunity, we both would jump on it. If I can put myself into a position where, holy sh*t, here, we’re on a little bit of a streak and things are going well, the timing works out, I think both of us would jump on that opportunity."
Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (24:40):

