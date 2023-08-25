When Bray Wyatt echoed Randy Orton's take on Conor McGregor having no chance in wrestling against 'The Viper'

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has never let an opportunity slip by when it comes to ridiculing the WWE roster. 'The Notorious' has time and time again proclaimed that he would make light work of WWE wrestlers.

However, many wrestlers believe that the Irishman is too small to have any chance against the hulking athletes of the WWE. In a 2017 tweet, WWE legend Randy Orton ridiculed the MMA fighter's chances against him, saying:

"If he gains 120 lbs I'm here. Until then, #205Live bro"

The late former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt also echoed Orton's sentiment, doubling down that McGregor had no chance against 'The Viper' and would be better suited for the promotion's cruiserweight division:

"It's a big man's game. He would be better suited to 205Live." [H/t The Sun (UK Edition)]

205 Live was a pro wrestling TV series that ran from 2016 to 2022 and featured male WWE wrestlers weighing a maximum of 205 pounds. In February 2022, 205 Live was replaced by NXT Level Up.

Conor McGregor has been away from active competition since suffering a leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021. He is expected to make his promotional return later this year or early 2024 in a fight against Michael Chandler.

"Straight p*****s": When Conor McGregor laid fire on the WWE roster after CM Punk's MMA loss

Conor McGregor has never minced words when it comes to the topic of WWE and has repeatedly hinted that he doesn't see pro wrestlers as legitimate fighters.

In a 2016 interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Notorious' spoke his mind about former WWE champion CM Punk's disappointing MMA debut loss. Although he started the segment giving props to Punk for taking a chance in the octagon, it didn't take long for the fiery Dubliner to take aim at the WWE roster:

"I'll tell you what, fair play to him, because he got in there and fought, and not a lot of people do. Not a lot of people have the ba**s to make that walk... Got his a** whooped. God bless he got his a** whooped. Those WWE guys are straight p*****s. I told you so [but] he isn't, he got in and fought."

