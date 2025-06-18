When Dana White disclosed whether Conor McGregor was difficult to work with: "It's all part of his thing"

Dana White once discussed Conor McGregor's popularity and revealed whether he was difficult to work with. McGregor had a meteoric rise to superstardom as he quickly became the biggest star in the sport, especially after his cross-promotion boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor was the total package as he was a skilled fighter, two-division UFC champion, used his smack talk to sell his fights and was a proven bankable pay-per-view star. Despite all that, there have been instances where the Irishman has gone too far and gotten himself into trouble, as seen on full display during the leadup to his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

In his 2023 appearance on Bussin' With The Boys, White addressed the perception of McGregor using his star power and status in the sport to call the shots as it pertains to his bouts.

The UFC CEO mentioned that it was further from the truth and praised 'The Notorious' for being easy to work with aside from one flaw that he has. He said:

"[McGregor's] a smart dude. And you know, he's actually been one of the easiest guys to deal with. Listen, [McGregor] would be perfect if he showed up everywhere on time. I mean, if he did that, he'd literally be the perfect guy to work with... It's all part of his thing, you know what I mean? But no, we have a great relationship and he's been great to work with."

Check out Dana White's comments regarding Conor McGregor below (40:22):

Dana White on Conor McGregor and other UFC stars' outlook changing after being financially set

Dana White also discussed the change in attitude of Conor McGregor and other UFC stars after they had become financially set.

In the aforementioned appearance, White opined that McGregor having long layoffs between fights was no different than others such as Jon Jones, who attained financial freedom and were not so eager to fight unless it was appealing:

"Whether you have [McGregor], look at Jon Jones. There's a lot of talk that we don't pay our fighters. [Jones] hasn't fought in three years. How many people at [Jones'] age can just take three years off and say, 'Maybe I'll come back, maybe I won't'... When you're in a sport like this where you gotta jump up every day and get punched in the face, once the money comes in... it's just the nature of the business." [41:08]

Check out Conor McGregor's walkout at UFC 189 below:

