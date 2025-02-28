When Dana White revealed "hilarious" story of how boxing cost his son a job: "That's what you're going to get in California buddy" 

In an earlier interview with Sage Steele, UFC CEO Dana White shared a hilarious story about how his son Aidan White's job application was turned down at In-N-Out Burger. Aidan is the middle child of White, and is a football player and an amateur boxer, born on July 18, 2002.

From his early years, White has a deep love for boxing, a passion that his kids now share. The 55-year-old had earlier stated that his children have trained in all forms of combat, but he seconded his son Aidan's decision to box when he wanted to.

Even though the children have all the comforts, White wants his kids to earn their fortune and make their mark in the world.

In an interview with Steele, White shared the story of his son Aidan's job search in California after dropping out of college. Aidan White was bored with his former job, and needed money to support his business, and hence applied for work at several places. He was turned down at In-N-Out Burger because of his boxing hobby, which was viewed as "violent."

Recollecting the same, White said:

"You wanna hear something hilarious? My son Aidan, he was looking for jobs in California. So he goes to In-N-Out Burger. He’s interviewing with a lady and she says what are some of your hobbies? And he's like I like to box. ‘You’re a violent person’. He’s like, uh no, I’m not a violent person I just like to box."

White added:

"Didn’t hire him. I said that's what you're going to get in California buddy."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

When Dana White hyped up Aidan before his amateur boxing debut

In 2018, Aidan White made his amateur boxing debut against Andre LeClerc at St. Patrick’s Day Boxing Show and secured a win. Reportedly, Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta (former UFC CEO) attended this event, with reports stating that White also cornered his son.

Before the bout, the UFC head honcho hyped his son up with a post on X:

"Here we go @aidanwhite29"

Check out Dana White's post below:

