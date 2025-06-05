When Dricus du Plessis dropped eye-opening remark on Conor McGregor’s fame struggle: "Just live your life”

Dricus du Plessis once sympathized with Conor McGregor about mistakes being amplified when you're famous.

In January 2024, du Plessis became the UFC middleweight champion after securing a split decision win over Sean Strickland. 'Stillknocks' has since defended his title twice, making him one of the most popular fighters in the promotion.

During an interview last year, du Plessis shared his thoughts on dealing with the fame that comes with being a UFC world champion. He said:

"Like I always say, being a champion, being in the limelight, you should be yourself. I'm being myself, and I'm not always the best example, make no mistake, especially with now with all the cameras on everywhere you go. It's great, it's cool, but you know, I look at a guy like Conor [McGregor], he gets seen doing so many wrong things, but it's just because everything he does is filmed. I feel sorry for the guy because most of us do a lot of things that are not wrong, especially when you're out partying."

Du Plessis continued:

"You're not really considering being an example to kids when you're out partying. You're in a place, that's why there's an age restriction. Then you get filmed, and then it gets put all over the internet, and people judge you for it. People are going to say what they are going to say, and I mean just live your life. Don't care about, you know, and whenever you can, try and be a good person."

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' comments below (courtesy of Inside Fighting):

Dricus du Plessis promises to deliver "not a pleasant" experience to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

On Aug. 16, Dricus du Plessis looks to extend his middleweight title reign in a highly anticipated defense against Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis and Chimaev are scheduled to headline UFC 319, which goes down inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The South African recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself training and added the following caption:

"I don't care how good you think you are how tough how fit or how strong, when you step into that octagon with me it will be a first time experience and not a pleasant one, that's a promise. As we say in [South African flag emoji] built different!! Hulle sweet nie wat ons sweet nie #stillknocks #preparetobeamazed"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

Dricus du Plessis has established a UFC record of 9-0, including six wins inside the distance. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev holds a promotional record of 8-0, featuring the same number of finishes as du Plessis.

