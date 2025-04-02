When Dricus du Plessis explained why every fighter needs to thank Conor McGregor for his contribution to MMA

Dricus du Plessis once explained why every fighter should thank Conor McGregor for his contribution to MMA. Additionally, 'DDP' also expressed his respect for McGregor's work outside the combat sports realm.

Ad

South Africa's Du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, who currently seems to be on a collision course with Khamzat Chimaev. Meanwhile, Ireland's McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion but hasn't competed in the professional combat sports realm since July 2021.

During an appearance on The Sias du Plessis Show in 2024, Dricus du Plessis alluded to having worked on filming an advertisement. He referenced how challenging the art of acting and entertainment industry-related activities could be, adding that he'd developed a newfound respect for professionals from that industry.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Also, making an allusion to McGregor's Hollywood debut movie, Road House (2024), Du Plessis said:

"I have a lot more respect for people doing TV, television, movies. A guy like Conor, who just did an amazing movie. I mean, that guy's -- everything he touches, man. He's such a legend in this sport, in this, what he's done for this sport. He transformed it into such a mainstream sport."

Ad

Moreover, Du Plessis implied that although McGregor's signature trash talk and fight game persona might elicit dislike from some people, 'The Notorious' still deserves respect for his tremendous contribution to the sport of MMA:

"Anybody that dislikes Conor -- obviously, I can understand disliking the persona. But knowing -- I don't know him personally. But meeting him; different person. And even if you don't like him, you can't ever discredit what he's done for this sport.

Ad

"Because every single fighter needs to thank him, in my opinion, for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness of their sport. 'Cause I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on Earth ... in such a short period of time in a sport that's not that mainstream, is spectacular."

Ad

Watch Du Plessis' assessment below (24:14):

Ad

Conor McGregor heaped praise on Dricus du Plessis after marquee UFC win

Back in July 2023, then-rising middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis secured what many believed to be his career's biggest victory up to that point. 'DDP' spectacularly knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Conor McGregor was one of the most prominent MMA personalities who lauded Dricus du Plessis for his stunning win over the legendary Whittaker in 2023. In a tweet, the Dublin native highlighted the significance of Du Plessis' achievements in MMA for the nation of South Africa.

Ad

'The Notorious' wrote:

"Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC's Octagon! Title fight next for sure! Let's go S.A"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.