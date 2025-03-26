When Islam Makhachev was backed up to "go down as one of the best to ever do it" by reigning UFC champion

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was once pegged as a future all-time great by UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who waxed lyrical about Makhachev's abilities as a mixed martial artist. During a sitdown with Mike Perry on the OverDogs Podcast in 2024, 'Remember the Name' had nothing but good things to say about Makhachev.

When asked by Perry what it has been like for him to work and train with the Dagestani contingent, Muhammad said the following about Makhachev:

"I think Islam is definitely pound-for-pound number one. I feel, I think he could go down as one of the best to ever do it."

Check out Belal Muhammad's praise of Islam Makhachev (0:20):

Muhammad's prediction has strong evidence to support it. Makhachev has authored what is currently the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history, with 14 consecutive wins to his name. He is also tied with welterweight great Kamaru Usman for the second-longest win streak in UFC history (15).

One of Makhachev's bouts in the promotion, for clarity, took place at a catchweight of 160 pounds when he submitted Bobby Green within three minutes. Moreover, Makhachev has broken the lightweight record for the most title defenses in the division, with four consecutive title defenses.

The record was previously held by Khabib Nurmagomedov, B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar, and Benson Henderson, all legends in the divisions. Another record held by Makhachev is the most finishes and submissions in UFC lightweight title history, which he shares with Penn and Nurmagomedov respectively.

Islam Makhachev is aiming to achieve something unprecedented

Before he finished Renato Moicano with a D'arce choke at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev spoke about his two-division championship ambitions at his media day interview. Due to Belal Muhammad's presence at welterweight, the Dagestani grappler is willing to move up two weight classes to middleweight.

"I can be three-division also. Just give me the chance, that's it. I will fight [Dricus] du Plessis. If they give me the chance, I will fight with him. Also, I swear if Dana White send me contract, I will fight with him."

Check out Islam Makhachev's willingness to fight Dricus du Plessis:

No fighter has ever moved up two divisions and successfully captured a belt. It was a goal previously teased by Kamaru Usman and, to a lesser extent, Conor McGregor.

