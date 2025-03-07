When Islam Makhachev gave Daniel Cormier a brutal reality check about Alex Pereira's wrestling potential: "Put him against Ankalaev"

Islam Makhachev has doubts about Alex Pereira's wrestling skills, and he once brought up his reservations with 'Poatan's' grappling to Daniel Cormier. During an interview between the pair, Cormier pointed out how physically strong Pereira is before making a claim that Makhachev was quick to dispute.

According to Cormier, Pereira could become an Olympic wrestling champion with just two years of training wrestling exclusively. Naturally, Makhachev scoffed at the suggestion, before telling 'DC' that if Pereira has such great wrestling potential, he should put that to the test against Magomed Ankalaev.

"Put him Ankalaev, yes. Put him against Ankalaev."

When Cormier poked Makhachev further, asking him if he thought Ankalaev could indeed outwrestle Pereira, the reigning UFC lightweight champion didn't hesitate.

"Of course, easy. Who fight, who [has he] beat [that is] wrestling guy as opponent? [Jiří] Procházka or who?"

Check out Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier debating Alex Pereira's wrestling (1:55):

There is logic behind Makhachev's words. Pereira is a poatan-s-fight-record-ufc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">striker by trade, among the greatest in all of combat sports, having conquered both the kickboxing and MMA worlds with his left hook of doom. Unfortunately, he has been outwrestled by every opponent who has ever taken him down.

It's why the lightweight champion mentioned Jiří Procházka, who outwrestled 'Poatan' in their first encounter. The same is true for Jan Błachowicz and Israel Adesanya. All three men are strikers and do not specialize in wrestling. Meanwhile, Ankalaev hails from the school of Dagestani wrestling.

Islam Makhachev will be getting his wish this weekend

Fortunately for Islam Makhachev, his calls have been answered. Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, where both men serve as the main event. The build-up the bout has been defined by trash talk, largely from Ankalaev's part.

Check out the face-off between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev:

It has only ramped up the closer the fight has drawn, especially the pre-fight press conference this week. One reporter brought up Pereira's history working at a tire shop, which appeared to infuriate the Brazilian star. Ankalaev, though, has shown no concern over the possibility of Pereira taking his trash talk personally.

