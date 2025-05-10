When Javier Mendez came clean about extent of Khabib Nurmagomedov's involvement in Belal Muhammad's title win over Leon Edwards

Javier Mendez once weighed in on the depth of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s contribution to Belal Muhammad’s training. 'Remember the Name' has spent time training with the former UFC lightweight champion over the past few years, complementing the work done with his regular coaches, which has seemingly led to noticeable improvements in his strategy and skills.

Ad

Muhammad has frequently acknowledged 'The Eagle' for his role in his success, particularly crediting him for his TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October 2022, and again following his title-winning performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last July.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Mendez, Nurmagomedov's former coach, has pointed out that Muhammad’s success cannot be attributed solely to the influence of the Dagestani fighter.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with Submission Radio in August 2024, Mendez stressed that while the UFC Hall of Famer has played a key role in Muhammad's preparations, it’s only a supplement to the invaluable contributions of the reigning welterweight champion’s primary coaches:

"What about his coaches? What about Lou [Louis Taylor]? What about his other coaches — Mike Valle, what about them? I mean, they were with him this whole time, so to me, it isn't anything other than what they did as a coaching staff, because Khabib only put in maybe a week or two to help him on this one, and the rest he spent with his coaches. So, to me, I don't like the narrative when they make it look like Khabib made the big difference — yeah, he helped him, but his coaches made the difference."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (15:00):

Ad

When Javier Mendez said Belal Muhammad silenced critics with his title triumph

During an episode of the Javier Mendez Podcast in September 2024, the respected MMA coach offered his insights on Belal Muhammad’s apparent change in demeanor following his welterweight title win over Leon Edwards.

Mendez noted that after being underrated for years despite an outstanding win streak, 'Remember the Name' has finally earned the right to carry himself with confidence:

Ad

"Look at Belal Muhammad, look at what he had to do. That poor guy had to do everything, waiting; he was undefeated for how many fights, and he’s knocking on the door, and everybody was like, 'Oh, he didn’t deserve it,' and he kept pushing. He finally got his shot, and he did what he needed to do—he won a decisive victory over Leon Edwards."

Ad

He added:

"And now, it’s like, who’s doing all the talking? Now Belal is doing all the chirping because they belittled him, and now Belal is the man. Now he’s in charge, and I kind of love what he’s doing because it was done to him."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (18:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.