When Joe Rogan was called out by Alexander Volkanovski's jiu-jitsu coach for becoming "the man" after finding success: "There has to be conflict"

Joe Rogan was once the recipient of criticism from Craig Jones, who serves as Alexander Volkanovski's Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach. The moment occurred during an interview on The Mac Life, during which he touched on a number of topics, including the Craig Jones Invitational grappling tournament.

In particular, Jones shared his thoughts on the apparent lack of enthusiasm Rogan had for the CJI, especially compared to ADCC, of which the legendary MMA commentator is a longtime fan.

"I mean, that's the thing with Rogan, right? So, if you build a career fighting 'the man,' ultimately if you become successful enough, you become 'the man.' So, I would say Joe Rogan was super generous giving me his platform to sell the event considering, obviously, the platform he has and his love for the sport and him supporting ADCC."

He added:

"so I can't thank him enough for really allowing me to do that and slam the million dollars on the table to go viral, but he didn't really grasp why we had to do it the same way and cause a conflict. There has to be a conflict. "

Check out Craig Jones' comments about Joe Rogan below (2:15):

Jones is a past guest on Rogan's podcast (JRE), having appeared several times, notably in episodes #157 and #110, the latter of which saw him appear alongside his pupil and now two-time UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski, who reclaimed his title at UFC 314 in a stellar performance against Diego Lopes.

Joe Rogan is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

Joe Rogan's interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu doesn't just end with him as a spectator. He is also a practitioner, having a black belt under the tutelage of Jean Jacques Machado. However, the UFC commentator expanded his repertoire by acquiring a black belt under the 10th Planet jiu-jitsu system founded by Eddie Bravo.

Bravo, for reference, is a controversial figure due to his conspiracy theories, but is a creative grappler with a legendary submission win over Royler Gracie, whom he defeated via triangle choke at the 2003 ADCC World Championship.

