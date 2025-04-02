When Joe Rogan got honest about Conor McGregor claiming that acting was tougher than fighting: "That's crazy talk"

Last year on episode #2122 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster had caught wind of Conor McGregor's reported claim that acting was more difficult than fighting. Naturally, Rogan disagreed with the Irishman's assessment, believing that acting was nothing of the sort.

Moreover, he found McGregor's claim to be unbelievable, referencing the latter's crushing, fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, among other MMA-related setbacks. So, when told by fellow comedian Mark Normand of the Irishman's words, he said:

"Listen to me, that's not true. That's not true, even for him. Okay, act in 'Road House' or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f*ck up. Crazy talk, that's crazy talk. He broke his f*cking leg in a fight, he broke his leg. Like, that's harder. That's way harder than f*cking acting."

Check out Joe Rogan's dismissal of Conor McGregor's claims (57:30):

There is a point to the longtime UFC commentator's rebuttal to McGregor's claims. While McGregor has reaped the benefits of the most lucrative career in MMA history, he has also suffered due to the leg break at UFC 264. In fact, it appears to have ended his fighting career.

Although no formal retirement has been announced, the ex-UFC double champion has not fought in four years and has shown almost no serious interest in returning to the octagon. Moreover, he recently claimed that his fighting career would take a backseat to his political pursuits, which have gone up in flames.

Many have been, and still are, of the opinion that McGregor will never fight again, with some alleging that he has been battling substance abuse issues. The injury greatly impacted his life, which cannot be said, not in a negative context, for his brief acting stint.

Joe Rogan was once an actor

Joe Rogan was never a professional fighter, only competing briefly as an amateur kickboxer. He was, however, an actor, and has appeared on several films and TV series' throughout the years. He is well-known for having played the Frank Valente character in 'Hardball' in 1994.

Check out Joe Rogan's acting:

He also played Joe Garrelli for four years on 'NewsRadio' in the 90s. Years later, he had a brief cameo on 'Just Shoot Me!' as Chris. On the film front, he played Richie on 'Venus & Vegas' and Gale on 'Zookeeper.'

