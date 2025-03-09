When Justin Gaethje prophesied Conor McGregor's decline, calling it "another Ronda Rousey story"

Justin Gaethje has always had something to say about Conor McGregor. However, back in 2019, he predicted the tremendous downfall that the Irishman has since gone on to experience. Where from Gaethje derived his insight, no one can know. But it was one of the most prophetic takes he has ever had.

In fact, he compared 'The Notorious' to Ronda Rousey, who was once a similarly massive star in the UFC who seemed borderline invincible. However, her decline was swift and brutal, and it was a comparison that Gaethje made in a five-year-old interview with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about fighting McGregor.

"At the end of the day, there's only two ways out with me. You either knock me out or [I knock you out]. I wouldn't finish him like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did. I wouldn't take his neck. I'd make him stand up and then I would make him take it like a man, and that's one thing I know deep down he's terrified of."

While a fight between the pair never came to fruition, Gaethje had previously promised to knock McGregor out instead of submitting him like the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov did.

"And that's one thing I bring to the table, so I think he knows that he needs a win, but at the end of the day this is going to be another Ronda Rousey story. He dug himself too deep of a hole and there's no way he can come out of it. He's gonna get knocked out and he's gonna go away."

Check out Justin Gaethhje's thoughts on Conor McGregor (0:51):

Gaethje's prediction turned out to be accurate. While McGregor managed to rebound from his submission loss to Nurmagomedov by authoring a 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone, it was all downhill from there. Dustin Poirier TKO'd him, then snapped his shin in the trilogy bout, and McGregor hasn't fought since.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor were linked to a fight two years ago

It wasn't that long ago that Justin Gaethje was pursuing a fight with Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, the matchup never came to fruition, but that didn't stop them from trading barbs on X/Twitter, with McGregor claiming that he could knock Gaethje out, only for the ex-interim lightweight champion to say the following:

"Sign the contract big boy."

Instead, Gaethje has gone on to capture the 'BMF' belt, while McGregor hasn't fought since 2021.

