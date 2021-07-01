When was the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight?

Conor McGregor put the entire lightweight division on notice upon his return against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. That fateful night on January 19th, 2020, marked the beginning of the end for the American lightweight.

However, it did wonders for the Irishman's stock. Recording a KO win within 40 seconds of the first bell's sound, Conor McGregor certainly made quick work of the 38-year-old.

Also read: 5 coolest things that Conor McGregor has bought

There was no time wasted in our main event 🤯



🎥 So we slowed it down with #FightMotion!



Watch more ➡️ https://t.co/BafyIvpYYJ #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/nFuhaDSbDt — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2020

'The Notorious' was looking to make a raucous return to the cage, having suffered a loss at the hands of Dagestani phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

The loss stunted the Irishman's ascent to lightweight glory, effectively shelving the southpaw for two years. However, Conor McGregor's journey was far from over.

The Irish powerhouse found his way back into the upper echelons of the 155lbs division on the back of his stunning KO over Donald Cerrone.

However, his joy was rather short-lived as Dustin Poirier soon handed Conor McGregor his second loss in his last three fights.

Also read: Conor McGregor picture fuels speculation that he may have a staph infection ahead of UFC 264

Dustin Poirier got it done!



The Diamond levelled the rivalry in spectacular fashion at #UFC257 💎



Conor McGregor loses by KO for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/5CWFIVlUUn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2021

'The Diamond' thoroughly outboxed McGregor, earning a second-round KO win.

The fight proved to be the catalyst behind setting up a trilogy fight between the two.

Both fighters look set to settle the score as UFC 264 inches closer, for there is a lot more than just bragging rights hanging in the balance.

Also watch: 'Violence is coming' - Bone-chilling fight preview for UFC 264 headliner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Donald Cerrone's future in the promotion following his loss to Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone's journey in the UFC of late has displayed painstaking signs of a fall from grace. Having suffered a series of losses, Cerrone has hardly been an ideal competitor.

His fight against Tony Ferguson back in June 2019 seemingly marked the fall of the first domino; the best result that 'Cowboy' has recorded since then has been a No Contest against Niko Price.

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

While the American has been highly active in the octagon, the results have done no favors in his quest to reach the top of the division.

Having suffered losses at the hands of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and, most recently, Alex Morono; it seems like most fighters in the division have overcome Donald Cerrone.

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Seemingly imprisoned by his body inching towards his dotage, Donald Cerrone has only fought for the wooden spoon during his tenure in the UFC.

However, having suffered such setbacks on the trot, it may be a good time to consider riding off into the sunset and leave this life behind.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh