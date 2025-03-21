When Kayla Harrison described herself as a "female" Khabib Nurmagomedov, "but better"

Kayla Harrison once compared herself to undefeated ex-UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. The moment occurred during an old interview that the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka took part in. It was shared by ESPN MMA five years ago on YouTube, long before her decision to sign with the UFC.

Ad

During the sitdown, Harrison was asked about her fighting style, which is a grappling-heavy one that combines both wrestling and judo. Moreover, she brings a level of physicality to her fights that is often-times rare in women's MMA. So, when asked, she compared herself to Nurmagomedov.

"I would say I'm like a female Khabib Nurmagomedov, but better."

Check out Kayla Harrison comparing herself to Khabib Nurmagomedov (0:17):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Nurmagomedov is one of the most successful fighters in UFC lightweight history, having captured the vacant belt before defending it thrice against Conor McGregor, a former undisputed champion, and Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both of whom are former interim titleholders.

Furthermore, Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0, with a career defined by his dominance and overwhelming wrestling and grappling ability. Harrison, meanwhile, hasn't yet exhibited the kind of dominance 'The Eagle' has. She had a successful career in the PFL, where she was the women's lightweight champion.

Ad

She was also previously undefeated, having authored a 15-0 record before finally losing for the first time in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. Fortunately for her, she bounced back in classic fashion, stringing together three consecutive wins, witht one more in the PFL and the subsequent two in the UFC.

Kayla Harrison has also been compared to another UFC legend

Perhaps the fighter to whom Kayla Harrison is most often compared is fellow Olympic judoka Ronda Rousey, who is among the greatest women's MMA fighters ever. Rousey was once the UFC women's bantamweight champion and is the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, with her medal being bronze.

Ad

Check out Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey grappling:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Harrison became the first American woman to capture an Olympic gold medal in judo, which she managed for a second time. As the two women are both judokas and former training partners, Harrison and Rousey are often compared to each other, with some wondering if Harrison is the next Rousey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.