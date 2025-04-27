When Max Holloway got Daniel Cormier in trouble after speaking to him during Calvin Kattar clash

Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier have a well-known friendship. However, 'Blessed' once caused issues for the UFC Hall of Famer. The moment occurred during the Hawaiian phenom's destruction of Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7. In round five, Holloway authored one of his most legendary moments.

Ad

While completely outclassing Kattar, he focused his attention on the commentary team, of which Cormier was a part. He proclaimed himself the best boxer in the UFC while evading Kattar's punches. According to Cormier, he had to refrain from interacting with Holloway, but was still accused of biased commentary.

"I got in trouble for that. You talk to me, like you're over there talking to me in the middle of the fight. I'm not saying sh*t, but what am I supposed to do? I'm trying not to make eye contact, but they're gonna tell me I'm biased. How was I being biased when you're the only one landing punches?"

Ad

Trending

Check out Daniel Cormier revealing the trouble he was in at UFC Fight Island 7 over Max Holloway (5:28):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Holloway won the fight via unanimous decision after five dominant rounds in arguably his finest-ever performance. Kattar hasn't been quite the same fighter since that loss. While 'The Boston Bomber' managed to beat Giga Chikadze in a rebound at UFC Vegas 46, he subsequently lost four consecutive bouts.

Meanwhile, Holloway has found success, despite twice failing to recapture his featherweight title in subsequent bouts. He did, though, manage to claim the BMF title by knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in another legendary fifth round moment.

Ad

Max Holloway is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

UFC 318 will host Dustin Poirier's retirement fight in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is his home state. He will challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title in a trilogy bout. On the first two occasions, the fight ended in victory for 'The Diamond,' who submitted Holloway with a triangle armbar at UFC 143.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Their rematch took place years later at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title. Both men had evolved tremendously as fighters by then, and the ensuing scrap was far more competitive than their first. However, Poirier won a brutal affair by being the heavier puncher, scoring a unanimous decision win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.