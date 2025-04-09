When NFL star Raheem Mostert named Alexander Volkanovski among three UFC fighters he'd pick to play pro football

Alexander Volkanovski was once named among the three UFC fighters whom NFL star Raheem Mostert picked to play alongside himself in a hypothetical American Football match. Incidentally, Volkanovski himself happens to be no stranger to full-contact sports, as he has been a semi-professional rugby player.

Ad

On Raheem Mostert's Relentlessly Motivated podcast episode premiered in October 2023, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns discussed various topics. Burns asked Mostert which fighters he'd pick to have on his team in a rough match of professional football:

"You in the game, and the game is rough. They're beating each other up. You can pick three UFC fighters to fight with you to beat the other team. Who are you picking?"

Ad

Trending

Mostert responded by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"For sure, I'm picking you. Because I know what I'm going to get out of you ... I'm gonna bring Jon Jones. I like Jon Jones ... Bring some heavyweights ... A smaller guy. Bald head, got a beard."

Upon Burns suggesting that Mostert was likely talking about Alexander Volkanovski, Mostert replied:

"Yeah. Volkanovski. I'm bringing him [Alexander Volkanovski]. I'm bringing him for sure. That's three guys."

Ad

Watch Burns and Mostert discuss the topic below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the podcast episode below (57:15):

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski's past ball game experience, recent UFC fights and return

Speaking to ESPN back in 2023, then-UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski spoke about his scheduled clash against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Addressing concerns about the supposed size disadvantage he'd be at, Volkanovski indicated that he'd previously played rugby and encountered athletes much bigger than Makhachev.

For context, Volkanovski reportedly weighed 214 pounds during his rugby days and even received the Mick Cronin medal for being the South Coast Group 7 Rugby League's best player back in 2010. 'The Great' said:

Ad

"Islam is a little baby compared to these heavyweights I saw in rugby league. The smaller guys are like light heavyweights. Absolute monsters."

Alexander Volkanovski was outpointed by Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title showdown in February 2023. Volkanovski then defended his featherweight belt by stopping Yair Rodriguez via TKO in July 2023.

However, Volkanovski later suffered a knockout defeat in his rematch against Makhachev in October 2023. Following that, the Australian fighter lost his UFC featherweight title, getting knocked out by Ilia Topuria in February 2024. Volkanovski fights Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC featherweight title next at UFC 314 (April 12, 2025).

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.