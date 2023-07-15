When is UFC 291: Date, venue, fight card, ticket prices, PPV prices, and more revealed here

UFC 291 is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Three weeks after UFC 290, the Dana White-run MMA promotion will return to pay-per-view for a five-fight main card. UFC 291 can be purchased on ESPN+ for $79.99, with a $9.99 monthly subscription also being needed. For those looking to attend in person, prices on Ticketmaster start at $350 plus fees.

In the main event, the BMF title will return for the first time since Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in 2019. The BMF lineage will add another layer as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier look to put on a show in Salt Lake City. The top-tier lightweights fought for the first time in 2018, with Poirier securing a fourth-round knockout.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight matchup between former UFC champions Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. Blachowicz is coming off a disappointing split decision draw for the then-vacant 205-pound title. Meanwhile, Pereira is making his divisional debut after being dethroned from his middleweight crown by Israel Adesanya.

The main card on August 29 will be rounded off by three other bouts - Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov, Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, and Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland.

Check out the official UFC 291 main card below:

Who else is fighting at UFC 291?

There are two UFC 291 preliminary matchups featuring fighters who tend to be on the main card. Firstly, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will take on Michel Pereira in a must-see striking battle. ‘Wonderboy’ won his last fight against Kevin Holland, while Pereira has won five consecutive Octagon appearances.

The other preliminary bout with an unexpected fighter not on the main card is in the heavyweight division. Derrick Lewis hopes to end his three-fight losing streak by taking out Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who has won back-to-back bouts.

The preliminary card contains six other matchups that haven’t been listed - CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador, Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim, Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza, Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic, and Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira.