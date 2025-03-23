"Where have you been? You punched me in the face" - When Joe Rogan had a laugh about Jorge Masvidal eyeing a title shot vs. Leon Edwards

Joe Rogan once had a laugh about Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards' feud and how its dynamics eventually shifted to favor Edwards. Rogan particularly alluded to the theory that Edwards, who'd become the UFC welterweight champion, eventually lost interest in a potential fight against Masvidal.

Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the headlining match of a UFC Fight Night card in London back in March 2019. The event's co-headlining match witnessed Edwards outpoint Gunnar Nelson. Incidentally, Edwards had been feuding against both Masvidal and Till heading into the event.

During a post-event backstage interview, England's Edwards exchanged words with America's Masvidal. The American left his interview midway, approached Edwards, and unleashed a few strikes on him. During subsequent interviews, Masvidal referred to the combination of strikes he threw at him as a "three-piece with a soda."

Watch Masvidal discuss the incident in an ESPN MMA interview below (9:10):

In November 2019, Jorge Masvidal became the inaugural BMF champion. 'Gamebred' then went on to challenge then-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title twice -- in 2020 and 2021 -- losing both times.

On the other hand, Leon Edwards knocked out Usman to become the UFC welterweight champion in August 2022. Well, Edwards had long accused Masvidal of evading him. The Englishman underscored that since he'd become the champion, Masvidal allegedly changed his stance and started pursuing a possible fight against him, as the American wanted another shot at welterweight gold.

Kamaru Usman later appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. On episode #128 of the JRE MMA Show in September 2022, Usman alluded to the aforementioned variables at play.

Also, podcast host Joe Rogan indicated that a potential Burns vs. Masvidal matchup would be "a great fight." Well, Masvidal did eventually fight Burns and lost to the BJJ savant via unanimous decision in 2023. The podcast conversation segued into the purported change of dynamics in the Edwards vs. Masvidal rivalry. Jesting about the same, Rogan stated:

"If I was Leon, I would be like, 'Where have you been? You punched me in the face four or five years ago, and I haven't heard s**t from you."

Check out Rogan's comments below (2:06:36):

Joe Rogan and Jorge Masvidal discussed his brawl with Leon Edwards on an edition of the JRE MMA Show

Leon Edwards was outpointed in his rematch against Belal Muhammad and thereby lost his welterweight title in July 2024. Edwards' next, and most recent, fight was a submission defeat against Sean Brady on March 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal retired after losing to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. The ex-BMF champion then competed in a boxing match against Nate Diaz and lost on the scorecards. 'Gamebred' has vowed to return to the UFC's octagon in 2025.

Joe Rogan hosted Masvidal on episode #63 of the JRE MMA Show back in April 2019 and discussed his infamous altercation with Edwards. Although Masvidal implied that he was disappointed that his brawl with Edwards was caught on camera, Rogan disagreed.

The UFC color commentator explained that people, the fans, love watching a person who supposedly engaged in trash talk face its consequences. Joe Rogan said:

"They like to see people have consequences for s**t talking in this weird era of constant s**t talking."

Watch Joe Rogan's assessment below (2:19):

