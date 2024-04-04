Where is Conor McGregor's bar? All about the Irishman's pub

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star in the MMA world today. The Irishman has achieved several accolades during his journey as an MMA fighter, but his success is not limited to the octagon, as evidenced by his popular bar in Dublin, Ireland.

McGregor has stepped foot into various business ventures, including media outlet 'The Mac Life' and his Irish whiskey 'Proper No. 12.'

'Mystic Mac' also entered the world of acting recently and made his Hollywood debut in the remake of the 1989 cult classic 'Road House.' The film featured prominent actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

Where is Conor McGregor's bar?

As mentioned, Conor McGregor also owns a popular bar in Dublin, Ireland, which is called The Black Forge Inn.

McGregor has invested a whopping $2 million into the place. However, the place did not become a huge success overnight. According to The Independent in Ireland [via mmafighting.com], the pub has lost over $2 million since its inception in 2021.

But the Irishman appears to enjoy his time at the pub. The same can be seen in a recent video of the establishment where he was serving pints of beers to customers himself.

Expand Tweet

MMA fans noticed the video and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One individual expressed their liking for the clip and described it as "wholesome."

"I love this so much. So wholesome LOL."

Another individual mentioned how 'The Notorious' was still close to his fans and family.

"They say Conor changed. But he still does so many things for his fans and family."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to McGregor's video

How many bars does Conor McGregor have?

Although The Black Forge Inn is the most popular one, it is not the only bar owned by Conor McGregor. According to the Irish Mirror, The Irishman owns a total of three pubs in Dublin, Ireland.

Apart from The Black Forge Inn, 'Mystic Mac' also purchased the Marble Arch pub in the Drimnagh suburb of Dublin. 'The Notorious' reportedly spent a seven-figure amount for the establishment.

The third bar under McGregor's ownership is The Waterside in Howth. The UFC superstar's father, Tony McGregor, is a regular visitor at the pub.

Expand Tweet