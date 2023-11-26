Conor McGregor's Irish pub running at a staggering $2M+ loss despite frequent visits by A-lister celebrities

Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn's reputation knows no bounds and has attracted a slew of A-list celebrities since opening doors in 2021.

While visits from the likes of Kevin Heart, Snoop Dog, and Kerry Katona have raised the watering hole's profile, they have aided little in bettering the establishment's finances.

As per newly filed reports of Jemi Ventures, the company behind the UFC fighter's establishment, the Pub made a loss of €432,000 last year.

This comes on top of the €1.31 million loss that the establishment incurred during the pandemic-ridden 2021, taking the accumulated losses to €2 million. ($2.18 million)

According to a report by the Irish Independent, accounts show that Jemi Ventures had utilized €4.4 million by 2022 to fix several assets of the Pub, including its fixtures and fittings.

Additionally, Emerald Sky 3, owned by the Lotus Investment Group, has a mortgage charge over all Jemi Ventures assets.

Despite the losses, Conor McGregor has widened his beverage interest this year. In April, the Irishman agreed to acquire Porterhouse Brewery in Dublin, which brews his flagship brand, Forged Irish Stout.

While the Black Forge Inn has racked up a loss for 'The Notorious, ' another investment in the liquor business has turned out quite well for the MMA fighter. In 2021, he sold a majority stake in Proper Number Twelve, a company he established in 2018, to Proximo Spirits.

The deal was reportedly worth over $600 million, and the Irishman is expected to have profited $130 million from the proceedings.

The 35-year-old has been away from active competition since July 2021, when he suffered a leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is expected to make an octagon return in the first quarter of 2024.

Conor McGregor teases Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 3 in Croke Park

Earlier today, Irish boxer Katie Taylor trumped Chantele Camero in their rematch to lay claim to the undisputed super lightweight titles. Now the fighters are 1-1 against each other, and a trilogy is undoubtedly in the cards for the future.

Sharing his excitement with his fellow athlete's momentous achievement, Conor McGregor posted a picture of the duo on X. In the post, he seemingly promised Taylor vs. Cameron 3 in Croke Park:

"Two division, Irish born and bred, UNIFIED World Champions! Boxing and MMA 🐐 🐐 Trilogy Rematch at OUR weight in Croke Park. @KatieTaylor HUGE CONGRATS!"

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor has also campaigned for Taylor's original homecoming in May to take place at the Gaelic stadium, but logistical issues prevented it.