Conor McGregor expands pub empire, adds Waterside Bar to collection of businesses

Conor McGregor has added another pub to his business portfolio, this one conveniently located next to the Howth Yacht club just outside Dublin, Ireland.

McGregor has spent the last month cavorting around the Mediterranean in his new Lamborghini super-yacht, the second yacht in his fleet. The first is a triple-deck 150-foot yacht which is more functional than his 'supercar of the sea.' Both need to sit somewhere when he's in Ireland and there's no better place than the Howth Yacht Club.

Just across the street from that dock and club is the Waterside Bar, which McGregor just bought. Shortly after news broke regarding the purchase, McGregor retweeted an article about it and commented:

"The town is mine! And my town is your town ❤️🙏"

This is Conor McGregor's second pub, following the 2020 purchase of The Black Forge Inn in his hometown of Crumlin, a suburb of Dublin. McGregor poured over a million dollars into renovating the pub, which is still on the sleepy side popularity-wise given its out-of-the-way location.

McGregor's business savvy is still looking like it will win out, though. Following up on the multi-million dollar success of Proper 12 whiskey, McGregor has created The Black Forge Irish Stout. Test-marketed at the Black Forge Inn, McGregor is now preparing to launch it worldwide.

As for the new Waterside Inn, it is a small spot best known for its seafood, specifically the fish and chips. No word on whether McGregor plans to turn it into another Black Forge branded spot, although he has mentioned aspirations to make The Black Forge into a chain in the past.

Conor McGregor has spent his travel time training on his yacht

Even when Conor McGregor is enjoying the high life at black tie galas and sporting events like the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, he's still training for his eventual UFC comeback.

Recent photos from McGregor's social media show a section of his 150-foot yacht transformed into a floating gym. In a recent tweet, McGregor joked:

"Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready in the gym on the yacht."

Another tweet read:

"Team yacht gym fight club"

McGregor is still recovering from a horrific leg break injury suffered in July 2021. There's still no word on when 'The Notorious' will make his return, although he did say an upcoming doctor's appointment could finally clear him to kick again.

