Who could fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion. Earlier this year, he knocked back Alexander Volkanovski's attempt to capture his divisional crown by defeating the Australian and crushing his dreams of becoming a simultaneous two-division champion. At least, for now.

But with just one title defense under his belt, the Dagestani grappling phenom has curiously found himself without a clear contender to face at UFC 294. It is a predicament that often befalls champions who have cleaned out their divisions. This, however, is largely due to a recent statement made by Charles Oliveira.

per Charles Oliveira will NOT be ready to fight in Abu Dhabi in October, potentially against Islam Makhachevper @aaronbronsteter Charles Oliveira will NOT be ready to fight in Abu Dhabi in October, potentially against Islam Makhachev per @aaronbronsteter https://t.co/pDen0YoHO6

The former champion has claimed that he won't be ready to make the October date to face Makhachev in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294. But if not him, then who could face the Dagestani?

Islam Makhachev's potential contenders at lightweight

The promotion's lightweight rankings are as stacked as ever. There is no shortage of high-level fighters in the entire top 15. However, as Islam Makhachev is the division's champion, he shouldn't entertain a matchup with anyone outside of the top five. Thus, they're his only viable options for UFC 294.

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would have been the clear choice to lock horns with the Dagestani in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian is intent on avenging his lopsided loss to Makhachev last year. While he recently TKO'd Beneil Dariush in the first round and sustained little damage, he claimed October is too soon for him.

Oliveira, however, promised to be ready by November. In theory, the UFC could have Islam Makhachev face 'do Bronx' at UFC 295 in a co-main event bout under the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic matchup. But in practice, it's unlikely the promotion would do so due to Makhachev's starpower in Abu Dhabi.

As a Muslim, the Dagestani phenom is massively popular in the Middle East, especially due to his close relationship with unbeaten lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. So besides him, who else could headline UFC 294 in his stead? The only other possible fighter would be Conor McGregor.

While the Irishman is certainly the biggest star in MMA history. So with Oliveira unavailable, the other top five 155-pounders are Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. Beneil Dariush is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira, so he shouldn't be up for consideration.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are scheduled for a 'BMF' title fight at UFC 291. Given the amount of damage they're likely to take, they might not be medically cleared in time for UFC 294. Furthermore, they're likely to want more time to prepare for a tough, grappling-heavy matchup with Islam Makhachev.

That leaves three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, 'Iron' is coming off a loss to Poirier and is 1-3 in his last four fights, so he's not deserving of a title shot. Additionally, he's currently waiting for his expected bout with Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev's options at lightweight, it seems, are limited. But perhaps the featherweight division has the answer to his dilemma.

Could Alexander Volkanovski step in to face him?

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev shared the cage at UFC 284 and put on a spectacular showcase of skill, physicality and grit. Neither man was able to dominate the other, and the outcome of the bout came down to a razor-thin split-decision win in the Dagestani's favor.

Some, however, felt that 'The Great' had done enough to earn the nod from the judges, including UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and even Bryce Mitchell, who argued that the fight result was due to a conspiracy involving the UFC brass. Regardless, the close nature of the bout has led to interest in a rematch.

"Everyone wants that rematch. I want it."



youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… Alex Volkanovski says there's a chance he turns around to fight Islam Makhachev in October"Everyone wants that rematch. I want it." Alex Volkanovski says there's a chance he turns around to fight Islam Makhachev in October 👀 #TheMMAHour "Everyone wants that rematch. I want it."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… https://t.co/dtBlkexeov

Alexander Volkanovski just closed the show at UFC 290 with a dominant win over former interim featherweight champion, Yair Rodriguez. In his post-fight interview, he was asked by Joe Rogan about his next move. He could pursue his next featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria, who is deserving of the chance.

But, he could also lend his hand to the UFC and be Islam Makhachev's opponent at UFC 294. The Dagestani faced 'The Great' in hostile territory when he traveled to Perth, Australia to cross swords with Volkanovski. Now, it's time for the Australian to return the favor by meeting him on enemy soil in Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately, Volkanovski's post-fight interview at UFC 290 hinted at a roadblock. He revealed that he is in need of surgery and had been battling an injury throughout his training camp for the Rodriguez fight. Depending on how invasive the surgery is, as well as the length of his recovery, it could hamper things.

As things stand, it seems like the featherweight kingpin is the promotion's only hope for a potential dance partner for Makhachev later in October. If not him, then who?

