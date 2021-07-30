Who are all the fighters Conor McGregor has lost to as of July 2021?

Conor McGregor has effectively consolidated a position at the top of the MMA circuit even though the last time he held a title was back in 2018. The Dubliner has been on a roller coaster since then and has gone on to pick up several wins and a few losses as well.

While Conor McGregor has enjoyed an overtly successful tenure in the MMA circuit, here we look at all the losses that he has conceded over the course of his stint in combat sports.

#7. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Longtime foes Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor were slated to run it back on July 11, 2021. Although the Irishman came into the fight with a chip on his shoulder, it was the Louisiana native who prevailed. McGregor suffered a gruesome injury in the first round of the fight that rendered him helpless and unable to continue.

While the fight was not being fought for the title, there was still a lot at stake. Marking the final edition of the trilogy saga between the two arch-nemeses, the UFC 264 headliner was all about redemption. Admittedly, many of Poirier's detractors dismissed the outcome as a legitimate win and called for a rematch.

With Conor looking to vindicate himself after losing the trilogy 2-1, rest assured that he will be lobbying to set up a rematch even before he has recovered completely.

#6 Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 257

One of the most highly anticipated rematches to come out of the UFC, Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2, put every other bad blood feud to shame. The initial fight between the two took place way back in 2014 when Conor McGregor dismantled his American contemporary with relative ease.

However, their subsequent meeting in the octagon did not go as the Dubliner had planned. Coming into the fight, there was a lot of talk about winning the fight without breaking a sweat from McGregor's side. However, that never came to pass as Dustin Poirier seemed like a brand new fighter.

A series of vicious calf-kicks from 'The Diamond' worked in his favor as it broke McGregor's defense down in addition to tiring him out. The kicks allowed Poirier to close ground on McGregor at his convenience.

This eventually offered the American an opportunity to land a devastating right that sent McGregor sprawling on the canvas. It was lights out for the Irishman from there on out.

