Who is Ryan Garcia's girlfriend, Drea Celina?

WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia is relatively private about his personal life. King Ryan's social media accounts and public profile are mostly centered around his professional life and the sport of boxing. So it is tough to know a lot about this aspect of his life.

But it is known that Garcia has been in a relationship with Drea Celina Garcia for a long time and the couple has two daughters.

Drea Celina Garcia is a social media influencer and fitness expert from Mexico. Apart from a few social media posts where they're seen together, both Ryan and Drea Celina Garcia have kept their relationship a strictly personal affair. Their first daughter Rylie Garcia was born in March 2019, and their second daughter Bela was born in December 2020. Rylie Garcia has a personal Instagram account run by Ryan Garcia.

The relationship between Ryan Garcia and Drea Celina has not been without speedbumps though. In October 2020, Ryan Garcia's video of him kissing TikTok star Malu Trevejo went viral. Drea Celina registered her harsh reaction to the video on her Instagram story before making her account private. However, the couple patched up afterwards and Drea Celina's social media posts confirmed that things were back to normal between them.

Ryan Garcia wants to retire from boxing at 26 and possibly compete in MMA later

On the professional front, Ryan Garcia defeated Luke Campbell to become the interim WBC lightweight champion on January 2nd, 2021. Garcia knocked out Campbell in the seventh round after getting knocked down early.

While talking to Rich Eisen following the win, Ryan Garcia stated that he plans to retire from professional boxing at 26 years of age and then return to fight those perceived better than him. Garcia added that he wants to prove that he is the best fighter across all sports and would compete against the best MMA fighters to prove the point.

"If they say, 'Okay, you’ve beaten everybody in the ring, right?' But somebody goes, 'This ain’t real fighting. Real fighting is legs, choking, submission, all that.' Guess what I’ll do? I’ll go prove to them that I’m the best fighter all around in the world. I’m talking about hands, I’m talking about wrestling. I will go to MMA to prove a point that God is greatest and I’ll beat whoever in MMA that they say I won’t beat,” Ryan Garcia said.

