Who is the only UFC fighter to have won belts in pro boxing?

The UFC has emerged as one of the world's leaders in combat sports over the last decade. Definitely the biggest MMA organization in the world, UFC has come a long way under the leadership of president Dana White.

Of late, Triller Fight Club has been trying to disrupt the combat sports industry with their fight cards which include YouTubers and musicians boxing each other. It's a shame, to say the least, because it mocks and disrespects real fighters who spend their whole lives learning the art of fighting.

Triller is staging events where they conduct boxing matches without any real boxers. If there happens to be any pro boxers, they serve as undercards for YouTubers like Jake Paul to headline against wrestlers who have never boxed.

As you can imagine, we're not pleased, and neither are those who practice or follow combat sports. Jake Paul and Triller seem to have made it a point to call out everyone except boxers for a boxing match. UFC fighters seem to be at the top of the list, and Dana White isn't pleased. While a lot of UFC fighters seem interested in shutting Jake Paul up, there are surely no fighters on the UFC roster with success in pro boxing, or are there?

Which UFC fighter has won belts in pro boxing?

'The Preacher's Daughter' Holly Holm is the first and only UFC fighter to have won belts in pro boxing before making her UFC debut. Not only did Holm compete at the highest level in boxing, she also won world titles across three weight classes, defending them a total of 18 times.

She is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, welterweight female boxer in history owing to her 33-2-3 record. BoxRec lists her as the best female boxer of all times across weight classes.

Holm recently published an Instagram post reminiscing about her journey to gold across both sports.

Holly Holm made news all over the MMA world when she knocked out Ronda Rousey in the first round of their bantamweight championship bout at UFC 193. Until that point, Rousey looked unstoppable, being touted as the most dominant female athlete in the world. Holly Holm not only made Rousey seem mortal and beatable but she also outclassed her to become the UFC women's bantamweight champion.

November 14, 2015: Holly Holm knocks out Ronda Rousey at #UFC193 in Melbourne to win the Women’s Bantamweight Championship pic.twitter.com/uYJ1B3xENA — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) November 14, 2020