Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 13, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (also known as UFC on ABC 4) will be the next Fight Night card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will take place this Saturday, May 13, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The main event of the UFC Fight Night will see No.9-ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik lock horns with No.12-ranked Jailton Almeida.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida fight preview below:

Taking the co-main spot will be a light heavyweight showdown between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker (light heavyweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry (welterweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will enter this bout on the back of a first-round knockout win over Chris Daukaus in December that snapped a two-fight skid. 'Bigi Boy' is 3-4 in his last seven trips to the octagon. However, it's worth noting that these losses have come against former champion Francis Ngannou, former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, and top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Jailton Almeida (18-2)

Jailton Almeida will head into UFC Fight Night this Saturday on the strength of a massive 13-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming via finish inside two rounds. 'Malhadinho' will aim to burst into the divisional top 10 with another convincing performance this weekend.

The Fight Business @ZeroContextMMA 2022.02.05 Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO/KO (Ground & pound) at 2:57 of round 1 2022.02.05 Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO/KO (Ground & pound) at 2:57 of round 1 https://t.co/Y1gWfR2Q8t

Anthony Smith (36-17)

Anthony Smith's three-fight win streak came to a halt when he suffered an ankle injury in a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 last July. All of those three victories came via first-round finish.

Johnny Walker (20-7)

Johnny Walker suffered back-to-back losses through 2021-22 but bounced back in impressive fashion with two consecutive first-round stoppages. The Brazilian submitted Ion Cutelaba last September and built on that victory with a technical knockout of Paul Craig four months later in January.

Daniel Rodriguez (17-3)

Daniel Rodriguez compiled a four-fight win streak with wins over Mike Perry, Preston Parsons, Kevin Lee, and Li Jingliang. However, 'D-Rod' came up short against Neil Magny last time out in November, suffering a third-round submission.

Ian Garry (11-0)

Ian Garry will look to keep his undefeated steak intact as he gears up for the biggest challenge of his promotional career. The 25-year-old Irishman is fresh off a TKO win over Kenan Song in March and is making a quick turnaround for this matchup.

ᴛᴡɪꜱᴛᴇʀ ᴍᴍᴀ 🇮🇪🥃 @EireMMA1916 ‍ Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Ian Garry fight week Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Ian Garry fight week 😮‍💨🇮🇪https://t.co/pTVkvBoNUO

Carlos Ulberg (7-1)

After an unsuccessful UFC debut in early 2021, Carlos Ulberg picked up three straight wins with consecutive first-round finishes in his last two outings. In his latest outing, the New Zealander knocked out Nicolae Negumereanu in November.

Ihor Potieria (19-3)

Much like his opponent, Ihor Potieria dropped his UFC debut last July but rebounded with a first-round TKO of Mauricio Rua in January. The Ukrainian will be seeking his second consecutive win this Saturday.

Tim Means (32-14-1-1NC)

Tim Means will make his 23rd walk to the octagon this Saturday hoping to bounce back from two straight defeats. The 39-year-old most recently dropped a split decision against Max Griffin in October and is 3-3 in his last six bouts.

Alex Morono (22-8-1NC)

Alex Morono carried the momentum of a four-fight win streak into his latest outing against Santiago Ponzinibbio in December. However, 'The Great White' was stopped in the final round, suffering a technical knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee (welterweight)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (bantamweight)

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm (women's flyweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green (welterweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa (women's bantamweight)

Matt Brown (23-19)

Matt Brown ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Bryan Barberena last time out in March 2022. The 42-year-old Ohio native is 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon.

Court McGee (21-11)

Court McGee suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss against Jeremiah Wells last June. 'The Crusher' is 2-4 in his last six octagon appearances.

Karl Williams (8-1)

Karl Williams edged out a unanimous decision win over Lukasz Brzeski in his promotional debut in March. The 33-year-old will aim for his sixth straight victory as he makes his sophomore octagon appearance this Saturday.

Chase Sherman (16-11)

Chase Sherman returned to the promotion in mid-2020 and has since complied a 1-5 record. 'The Vanilla Gorilla' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November.

Cody Stamann (21-5-1)

Cody Stamann dropped three straight losses in 2020-22, but rattled off back-to-back wins thereafter. 'The Spartan' picked up a TKO win over Eddie Wineland last June before edging out Luan Lacerda in January earlier this year.

Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-5-1NC)

Douglas Silva de Andrade scored two straight stoppage wins but ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Said Nurmagomedov last time out in July 2022. The Brazilian will be angling to get back into the win column when he takes on Stamann this weekend.

Natan Levy (8-1)

After suffering a unanimous decision loss in his octagon debut in late 2021, Natan Levy recorded two consecutive decision wins of his own. 'Lethal' most recently edged out Genaro Valdez in December.

Pete Rodriguez (5-1)

Pete Rodriguez suffered a TKO loss in his octagon debut against Jack Della Maddalena in January 2022 but bounced back in impressive fashion with a first-round knockout of Mike Jackson in October. The Arizona native will look to carry that momentum into his sophomore octagon appearance on Saturday.

Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2)

Ji Yeon Kim's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory. The South Korean has dropped four consecutive fights with her latest defeat coming against Joselyne Edwards via split decision last July.

Mandy Bohm (7-2-1)

Mandy Bohm has gone 0-2 under the UFC banner after joining the promotional ranks on the back of a seven-fight win streak. The 33-year-old is in dire need of a win as she makes her third octagon appearance on Saturday.

Bryan Battle (8-2)

After a 3-0 start to his octagon career, Bryan Battle ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Rinat Fakhretdinov last time out in December. 'Pooh Bear' will be determined to get back to winning ways when he faces an opponent who is also coming off a loss.

Gabriel Green (11-4)

Gabriel Green is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Ian Garry last July. The Californian is currently 2-2 under the UFC banner.

Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8-1NC)

Jessica-Rose Clark has had a rollercoaster of a UFC career. The Aussie has gone 4-4 inside the octagon and is coming off back-to-back submission defeats. 'Jessy Jess' was most recently dispatched by Julija Stoliarenko via first-round armbar submission.

Tainara Lisboa (5-2)

Tainara Lisboa will make her UFC debut this weekend hoping to pick up her fourth consecutive first-round stoppage win. The Brazilian's latest triumph came over Conceicao Barros Oliveira via submission at Iron Man MMA 23 in April 2022.

Poll : 0 votes