Who is Trevante Rhodes, the actor playing Mike Tyson on Hulu's limited series 'Iron Mike'?

Hulu has found the actor it wants portraying Mike Tyson in their miniseries titled Iron Mike.

Actor Trevante Rhodes of Moonlight will play the role of the iconic boxer in the eight-episode production that seeks to explore the controversial life of Mike Tyson.

Hulu revealed in February that they were coming out with the series. They will collaborate with I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, and actor-producer Margot Robbie for the project.

Who is Trevante Rhodes?

Born on February 10, 1990, Trevante Rhodes is an American actor who shot to fame in 2016 for his portrayal of an adult version of Chiron, a black man, in the Academy Award-winning movie, Moonlight. The actor hails from Ponchatoula, Louisiana and went to the University of Texas at Austin.

Among his other notable movie appearances are the science-fiction movie The Predator (2018) and the post-apocalyptic horror-thriller movie Bird Box. He has also starred in an episode of the critically-acclaimed television show Westworld, titled The Original.

Although Trevante Rhodes pursued a career in acting, he was quite the sportsman during his school and college days. At Little Elm High School, Rhodes used to be a running back in an option offense with Cole Beasley at quarterback. He was also an excellent sprinter, specializing in the 100 and 200-meter variations.

His sporting career was cut short due to an ACL injury on the football field. However, it still earned him a scholarship in track and field to allow him a seat at the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied kinesiology.

Watch: A new trailer for the compelling 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout' documentary has dropped

Mike Tyson slammed Iron Mike for being a 'tone-deaf cultural misappropriation'

After news of Iron Mike came out, Mike Tyson blasted the Disney-backed streaming giant for making an 'unauthorized miniseries' about his life. The former boxing world champion claimed Hulu was more concerned about moneymaking than respect for black culture and history; they announced the show during Black History Month.

Speaking about the miniseries, Mike Tyson said:

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

Mike Tyson is associated with a scripted show on his life as the executive producer. His character is set to be played by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson impression: When the actor produced a nailed-on imitation of the legendary boxer!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.