Who should welcome Jon Jones to the Heavyweight Division?

Jon Jones vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight title this past week and teased a move to the heavyweight division. It was earlier reported that Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes will face each other in a rematch, with Dana White suggesting to us that he was waiting for a response from 'Bones'. However, it was finally revealed that Jon Jones has indeed vacated the light heavyweight title.

Dominick Reyes is expected to take on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 253. While Dominick Reyes is coming off a controversial loss against Jon Jones at UFC 247, Blachowicz is coming off a spectacular KO win over Corey Anderson.

How will Jon Jones fare at the heavyweight division?

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Jon Jones is tall, quick, and has always had a reach advantage over his opponents. He is an impeccable striker and an equally brilliant wrestler. They don't simply call Jon Jones as one of the greatest of all time. However, it will be interesting to see his transition from light heavyweight division to the heavyweight division. If you look at his recent training videos, Jon Jones is working on his legs and thighs. He is gaining weight and looks very motivated to compete at the Heavyweight division.

I’ve had only three close fights in the last decade, it’s safe to say the light heavy weight division has been cleared. Now I enter the heavyweight division when it’s at its all time best... — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2020

UFC Heavyweight division is dominated by explosives strikers with very few exceptions in the form of Curtis Blaydes. However, Champion Stipe Miocic stands as the biggest threat to Jon Jones. Miocic is fresh off his historic victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 which has cemented him as the greatest mixed martial artist in the Heavyweight division. Miocic is brilliant on the feet and very effective on the ground.

Who should Jon Jones face in his Heavyweight debut?

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones could look to wait for the result of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou and look to fight for the title belt in his very first fight. Jon Jones is a big name and undisputed Champion of the Light-Heavyweight division. Jones has also hinted at a super-fight against Francis Ngannou. However, with Ngannou's eye set on the heavyweight gold, it will be interesting to see if Jones will wait out or take the fight against a top contender.

Advertisement

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is fresh off a brutal KO win over former champion Junior dos Santos and could look to welcome Jon Jones inside the octagon. However, it's a match-up less stylistically suited for Jon Jones. Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are also incredible options ahead of Jon Jones. Both the fighters are scheduled to fight in October, and Jon Jones could look to fight potentially either of them late 2020 or early 2021.

It would’ve been fun but have you seen the size of the guys in my family? I really do believe putting on a little extra weight is going to bring out my true genetic/athletic potential. https://t.co/K7G7bwhZZR — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

UFC could also be looking at Jon Jones vs Alistair Overeem. It will be interesting to see Jon Jones go up against one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. Overeem is scheduled to take on Augusto Sakai after an emphatic win over Walt Harris early this year. It will be a while before Jon Jones is ready to make the jump to the heavyweight division and take his first fight. While there may not be a great number of options for Jon Jones right now, the future looks bright for the former light-heavyweight Champion at this new division.