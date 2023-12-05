Why Colby Covington can beat Leon Edwards at UFC 296?

UFC 296 will feature a main event clash between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former interim champion Colby Covington, set to unfold on December 16, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Edwards ascended to welterweight supremacy by dethroning the long-reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a sensational head kick knockout at UFC 278.

The subsequent rubber match at UFC 286 unfolded as a modern MMA masterpiece, affirming Edwards' stature as a technically sound competitor in the sport.

Undoubtedly, Edwards has demonstrated his mettle as the welterweight champion, but the impending clash with Colby Covington presents a distinct challenge altogether.

Before Edwards captured the welterweight title from Usman, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' boasted a formidable 19-fight win streak, which included five title defenses in the UFC. Amid the dominant reign, Covington emerged as the sole fighter to pose a credible threat to Usman's championship tenure.

Their encounters at UFC 245 and UFC 268 pushed Usman to his limits, with the first resulting in a TKO loss for Colby Covington and the second unfolding as a razor-thin decision loss. Some fervent fans even contest that Covington may have secured victory in the latter bout.

To comprehensively preview this impending clash, its' imperative to consider the crucial parameters and statistics that distinguish both competitors.

Previewing UFC 296 clash between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

Colby Covington, a former NCAA Division One All-American from Oregon State University, stands out as one of the most tenacious wrestlers on the UFC roster.

With a notable collegiate wrestling background, including a two-time Pac-10 champion, Covington strategically incorporates wrestling and grappling techniques into his mixed martial arts game.

At the core of his game plan, he focuses on taking opponents down and asserting control on the ground, where he seeks opportunities for ground-and-pound.

If the initial takedown attempts prove unsuccessful, he adeptly chains them into subsequent attempts, compelling opponents to defend, gradually wearing them down. Colby Covington's exceptional cardio is renowned, enabling him to sustain a relentless pace throughout a five-round contest.

In striking exchanges, Covington predominantly adopts a southpaw stance, showcasing a diverse array of punches and kicks. There is also a notable and intentional overextension in his punches that helps him seamlessly transition from striking to executing takedown attempts.

His stand-up strategy emphasizes volume and forward pressure, as exemplified by his record-breaking 541 strikes thrown in the fight against Robbie Lawler in 2019 (a UFC record until Max Holloway surpassed it with 746 attempted strikes in 2021).

Colby Covington's acumen in chain wrestling stands as a decisive attribute poised to wield a significant influence in his forthcoming bout against Leon Edwards.

Esteemed figures in the MMA community, including former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, Chael Sonnen and Henry Cejudo, collectively share the conviction that Covington might present a more formidable challenge for Edwards than Usman.

Drawing parallels from Leon Edwards' previous encounters with Kamaru Usman, it's evident that Edwards faced visible threats from takedown attempts and clinch work despite showcasing commendable takedown defense.

Usman's unpredictable deviations from the game plan, despite achieving success with takedown attempts, puzzled analysts. However, the consensus among experts is that Covington will adhere to his strategic game plan, even if it results in a lackluster contest, testing Edwards to his limits.

Furthermore, Covington garners acclaim for harboring one of the most robust gas tanks in the sport, complemented by immense willpower and an unwavering fighting spirit.

These attributes were notably demonstrated in his unyielding resilience and endurance throughout instances of adversity and punishment in his two encounters with Usman.

Moreover, Covington, aptly dubbed 'Chaos,' is adept in the intricacies of psychological warfare, a facet that has seemingly, in the past, conferred upon him a notable edge over his opponents.

He skillfully unleashes a torrent of verbal assaults on opponents and has already initiated a barrage of verbal salvos aimed at Edwards. The question that looms is whether 'Rocky' can maintain composure amidst this deliberate verbal onslaught.