Why Ilia Topuria could become a star in the UFC

Ilia Topuria is one of the most exciting talents in the UFC today. The promotion's featherweight division is stacked with high-level talent, but not many of them possess the ingredients necessary to draw a significant amount of fan interest. The same, however, cannot be said for 'El Matador'.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will turn 35 this year. Meanwhile, his divisional rival, Max Holloway, will turn 31 in December. While younger, 'Blessed' has absorbed so much damage throughout his career that it will likely catch up to him sooner than age will with Volkanovski.

Thus, the UFC must prepare for a post-Volkanovski and Holloway featherweight division. Ilia Topuria, a 26-year-old sensation, may be the best option as the promotion's potential face for the 145-pound weight class, especially if Yair Rodriguez fails to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290.

But what exactly indicates that 'El Matador' is a potential star in the making? What does he have that other featherweights lack?

Ilia Topuria has the mystique of an undefeated record

Undefeated fighters come and go, but it would be disingenuous to pretend that unbeaten mixed martial artists don't draw some interest over the fact that they haven't yet tasted defeat. While Conor McGregor is often credited for the hype surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov, being undefeated certainly helped.

Every time 'The Eagle' stepped inside the octagon, a flock of his supporters flew in to watch him extend his unbeaten run. Meanwhile, his detractors came in droves simply due to the small but still possible chance that he may one day lose. This is the magnetism of an undefeated record, which Ilia Topuria has.

The Georgian Spaniard is the winner of 13 fights, with no losses blemishing his record. Not only is he undefeated, but he handed another undefeated fighter their first professional loss when he crushed then-undefeated grappling sensation and part-time conspiracy theorist Bryce Mitchell.

bet365 @bet365



Ilia Topuria extends his record to 13-0 with victory over Bryce Mitchell.



That's Five wins in the UFC. Paddy the Baddy is in sight.



#UFC282 El Matador strikes again.Ilia Topuria extends his record to 13-0 with victory over Bryce Mitchell.That's Five wins in the UFC. Paddy the Baddy is in sight. El Matador strikes again.Ilia Topuria extends his record to 13-0 with victory over Bryce Mitchell. That's Five wins in the UFC. Paddy the Baddy is in sight.#UFC282 https://t.co/VeGPIPcjVq

He also took on feared Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Ryan Hall, who famously accused the featherweight division of avoiding him, before Ilia Topuria made him look completely out of his depth with a first-round knockout. 'El Matador' is currently scheduled to face Josh Emmett this coming Saturday at UFC on ABC 5.

It's a massive step up in competition for the Georgian Spaniard as Josh Emmett recently faced Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight title. A win over a former interim title challenger, who is currently ranked as the number fifth featherweight in the UFC, could catapult 'El Matador' into title contention.

The eyes that will be drawn towards Ilia Topuria due to his undefeated record if he defeats Josh Emmett will be plentiful. Many will begin wondering how high his ceiling truly is and if he can become champion. After all, why doubt a fighter who has never lost?

He is a brutal finisher

Ilia Topuria is a vicious fighter in the cage. Whether a fight takes place on the mat or in the striking department, 'El Matador' is a violent threat. Of his 13 wins, 12 were finishes. While he is primarily known for the seismic power in his hands, eight of his wins came via submission.

In fact, he even submitted highly-touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Bryce Mitchell. Part of this is due to how skilled Ilia Topuria is at securing favorable positions during scrambles. Another part of it is down to his fearsome power. He uses his striking to rock his opponents, who often seek refuge by grappling him.

GOT THAT DAWG MMA @gotthatdawgmma Ilia Topuria takes Bryce Mitchell's 0 from his record Ilia Topuria takes Bryce Mitchell's 0 from his record https://t.co/1xsGCHxjfF

Unfortunately, for them, this only allows Topuria to gain the upper-hand against a dazed foe. On the feet, his power-punching combinations either shut his opponents' lights out or convince them to make the ill-fated decision to shoot for takedowns to avoid a knockout.

His breadth of finishing ability means his highlight reel appeals to everyone. Fans of grappling can appreciate his technical savy and opportunistic chokes. Meanwhile, casual fans will be wowed by his crushing knockout power and fearless fighting style.

It is hard to market technicians who outwork their foes to a convincing decision. But it is easy to sell fans on the idea of an unbeaten bruiser who finishes nearly everyone who stands in his path. All they need is a highlight reel of finishes with Joe Rogan's trademark scream sounding over the footage.

Ilia Topuria represents two countries and has the makings of a memorable feud with Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria is an international man. He was born in Germany, is ethnically Georgian, and became a naturalized Spanish citizen after moving to the Valencian city of Alicante when he was 15 years old. While Georgia is represented at the top level in the UFC, with the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Giga Chikadze, Spain isn't.

So while Georgia can claim Ilia Topuria as one of its chosen sons, Spain doesn't have the luxury of many high-level fighters in the promotion. In fact, there are only two Spanish fighters competing under the UFC banner, and only one of them is currently ranked: Ilia Topuria.

Thus, 'El Matador' has the hopes and dreams of an entire country on his shoulders. His success is Spain's success, similar to how Conor McGregor's star-making featherweight run made him an Irish sporting icon. He is a channel the UFC can use to enter new markets.

If he were to become a champion, he could easily headline a card in Spain or one in Georgia with the assistance of fellow Georgians like Merab Dvalishvili, Giga Chikadze and Roman Dolidze. But what could truly make him a star is his ongoing feud with Paddy Pimblett, another rising star in the UFC.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC282 Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria had a heated verbal exchange Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria had a heated verbal exchange 😳 #UFC282 https://t.co/cgqzyQjxn0

'The Baddy' made politically insensitive comments about Georgia in the past, drawing Topuria's ire. The two have since barked at each other, with the pair even taking part in a hotel scuffle. The bad blood between the two men could be used to fuel a lucrative feud that will elevate both of their profiles.

This is especially true if they both win titles in their respective divisions, with Topuria capturing featherweight gold and Pimblett claiming the lightweight crown. 'El Matador' moving up in weight to challenge him in an attempt to become a two-division UFC champion could be the money-making culmination of their feud.

Poll : 0 votes