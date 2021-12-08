5 reasons why Kamaru Usman should fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title

With Kamaru Usman at the top of pound-for-pound discussions, many are looking to see what hurdles are next for the indomitable 170-pound titleholder. With five title defenses depicted as rubies on his gold belt, Kamaru Usman's activity as a champion is astounding.

With a wrestling base he can rely on, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could present problems for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. If the two champions were ever to meet in an unlikely match-up, many have wondered who would topple the other in an ultimate battle between a striker and grappler.

Kamaru Usman has defended his title 5 times and is beginning to lap his division. Since talks about him fighting a rematch against Leon Edwards are percolating, it stands to reason that Usman is starting to run low on interesting opponents.

While Khamzat Chimaev appears to be headed in the right direction, the Chechen-Swede likely still needs a couple more fights before talks of Kamaru Usman enter into the equation. With the dominance Adesanya has displayed at middleweight, a potential fight between the two Nigerian-born champions could be an entertaining affair.

With that in mind, here are 5 reasons why Kamaru Usman should fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

#5. Kamaru Usman could turn into a massive star by fighting Adesanya

A star was shot into the sky when UFC 205 concluded with Conor McGregor making history and becoming the first-ever UFC two-division champion. Conor McGregor's name was immortalized following his victory against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York.

After the contest, McGregor draped both gold belts over his shoulders. The victory earned him lightweight gold in addition to already being the 145-pound titleholder. If Kamaru Usman could bottle that same lightning and secure a second belt, his name would be right there next to the Irish superstar's.

Kamaru Usman versus Israel Adesanya would present a unique challenge for both athletes. In many of Usman's recent performances, it appears the champion is starting to enjoy getting his work done within the confines of the standup department. However, against a seasoned striker like Israel Adesanya, it would suit Usman to focus more on his wrestling.

With the prospect of securing a second UFC belt on the line, Kamaru Usman should fight Israel Adesanya for the chance to become the next big star. After McGregor captured the second belt, opportunities for the Irishman continued to follow. Usman should fight Israel Adesanya to potentially reach heights a UFC welterweight has yet to see.

