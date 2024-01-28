Will Conor McGregor ever fight in the UFC again? Debating possibilities of the Irishman's return amid prolonged hiatus and Hollywood debut 

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in combat sports today. But the Irishman has not been seen in action for a while. This has led to speculation among fans whether 'The Notorious' will ever compete in the UFC octagon again.

Various reasons contribute to these speculations. One of them is the former champ-champ's venture into the world of acting. McGregor is all set to make his acting debut as he will play a role in the upcoming remake of the 1989 cult-classic film 'Road House'. Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal will play the protagonist of the film. So, there is a possibility that 'Mystic Mac' might become interested in exploring more such opportunities instead of returning to fighting.

Other than that, McGregor has not competed in a fight for over two years. His last UFC appearance was in July 2021 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' suffered a gruesome leg injury in that fight and Poirier was declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

The leg injury is another factor that causes fans to wonder whether the Irishman will fight again. Many wonder whether McGregor will be able to perform like his old self after going through the potential career-altering injury.

UFC CEO Dana White has mentioned several times that fans should expect to see McGregor back in the UFC in 2024. 'The Notorious' recently claimed that he will return to the octagon in June 2024 during International Fight Week to fight Michael Chandler.

But no official confirmation regarding the same has been provided by the UFC. So, it remains uncertain if and when the Irishman will make his comeback to fighting.

Conor McGregor speaks about his relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor has showered praise on his 'Road House' co-star Jake Gyllenhall. 'The Notorious' did an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023 and spoke about his experience filming the movie with the Hollywood actor.

McGregor shared that he and Gyllenhaal have a cordial relationship during filming and have even become good friends now.

"He's a great guy. He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (7:03):