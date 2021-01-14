'You got shaven head Conor' - Max Holloway explains why McGregor vs Poirier 2 will be a wild fight

Max Holloway said that a "shaven head Conor McGregor" is his reason to believe that the UFC 257 fight with Dustin Poirier will be a wild ride.

In his press conference ahead of his own fight, in UFC Fight Island 7, Max Holloway answered questions about his shape and mentality for the bout, besides his opinion on the UFC 257 main event.

Max Holloway explained how he believes that Poirier is always motivated for his fights and that McGregor's shaven head means serious business.

"That is a big fight, that is a huge fight. That is a fight to enjoy as a fan, but at the end of the day, you know, Dustin [Poirier] is always motivated. He is always motivated for a fight. And then Conor [McGregor], he looks very motivated, you know? You have got a shaven head Conor, so it should be a wild fight," examined Max Holloway. "And I, as a fan, you know, that fight is very intriguing, and I think it is going to be big, you know? I think it is going to be huge. It is like I said, it is the first pay-per-view of the year, so I think it's going to be a good fun fight." (H/T Sportskeeda for quotes).

Besides the bald head, McGregor has exhibited a fantastic shape ahead of the rematch with Poirier in Abu Dhabi. Many of his training partners and coaches have gushed about how the Irishman might be in the best form of his life.

What's on the line for Max Holloway in UFC Fight Island 7?

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega

Max Holloway will enter the octagon on January 16 to face Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout. The UFC Fight Island 7 main event will be the first to be held in the new Etihad Arena. The arena is one of the most significant investments made by the United Arab Emirates' government in the leisure island of Yas.

Coming off two back-to-back losses to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway maintained his status and continues to occupy the No. 1 spot in the weight class' ranking.

The first defeat to Volkanovski also reaped Max Holloway's featherweight belt after he managed to defend it three times since capturing it in UFC 212 from Jose Aldo. While still holding the title, Max Holloway also had an interim title shot for the UFC lightweight belt, which he lost to Dustin Poirier.

Kattar, on the other hand, comes fired up to the fight as it might be his chance to gain a better position in the ranking or even a title shot. He is currently the No. 6 featherweight contender.

This is the current fight card for UFC Fight Island 7:

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown (Welterweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang (Welterweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico (Middleweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorović (Middleweight)

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards (Women's Bantamweight)

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa (Heavyweight)

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev (Welterweight)

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo (Women's Bantamweight)

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo (Featherweight)