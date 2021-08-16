"You're selling wolf tickets" - Michael Bisping reacts to Colby Covington saying he wants to move up in weight to fight Israel Adesanya

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping presented his opinion on Colby Covington's claims of moving up to middleweight to challenge Israel Adesanya.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was not too impressed with Colby Covington's remarks on focusing on higher weight divisions before winning the title in his current division, which is welterweight. On his podcast 'Believe You Me', 'The Count' said:

"Colby Covington, what's he talking about? What do you think he's taking about?... He's talking about becoming champ-champ. He's talking about beating Kamaru Usman and then he's taking about going up and fighting Israel Adesanya and becoming a champ-champ..."

Bisping then quoted Nick Diaz while responding to Covington, saying:

"I get it, you're selling tickets, you're selling wolf tickets as the Diaz brothers would say, but still to beat Kamaru Usman and to go up and fight Adesanya and beat him as well? What reality are we living in here, buddy?"

In a video collaboration with Bang Energy Drinks, 'Chaos' commented on his ambitions to move up a weight division after beating the current welterweight king Kamaru Usman in November.

Covington said:

"I'm gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman. I'm gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then I'm going to be working with you and Bang Energy to put on the muscle mass and we're going to go up to middleweight, to 185 and we're going to beat Israel Adesanya."

Bisping advised Colby Covington to focus on the colossal challenge of Kamaru Usman waiting in front of him and not worry about moving up weight divisions just yet.

"... and again, slow your roll! Okay? You got a big fight, you got a tough fight! You got Kamaru Usman who's the pound for pound [No.1] right now. He's knocking people out left, right and center. If I'm not mistaken, he knocked you out last time" advised Michael Bisping.

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2 has been booked for UFC 268 in November

The rematch of one of the most thrilling welterweight championship fights has been set for November, although the confirmed date and venue are yet to be officially announced. Before he gets to move up to fight for the middleweight strap, Colby Covington will have to beat current welterweight king Kamaru Usman, who has been on a meteoric rise, tearing through the division.

Here. We. Go! 👀



🏆 @USMAN84kg 🆚 @ColbyCovMMA 2



The rematch is set to headline the UFC’s numbered card in November. Official date and venue TBC.



(Per Dana White via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/5GTXMuSQCq — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2021

The rematch is surely going to bring out the best in both athletes. While Colby Covington will be a huge betting underdog going into fight week, the MMA community may be in for a surprise. After all, 'Chaos' gave 'The Nigerian Nightmare' his toughest fight in UFC to date at UFC 245.

