10 CAMP-building tips for your first Fallout 76 base

Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform aka C.A.M.P is one of the most basic yet important aspects of Fallout 76. It allows you to create your personal settlement, providing a safe place to rest. Base building was also integral to Fallout 4, and the recent Fallout 4 Next-Gen update has breathed new life into the title.

The main difference between the base-building system in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 is in Fallout 76, where players can build their base anywhere they want. They are no longer limited to creating camps only near their settlements. Before you jump into building your first camp, take a look at these tips that can help you build the best Camp in Fallout 76.

10 tips for building the best camp in Fallout 76

1) Beware of the Flamethrower Trap

Beware of the fire (Image via Bethesda)

The Flamethrower traps are one of the defensive traps in the game. While these traps are great for dealing with enemies, they can cause some serious damage to your builds.Placing a flame trap near your camp can cause it to destroy everything nearby when it explodes.

2) Build over power armor

New use for the armor (Image via Bethesda)

If you prefer an elevated platform without using foundations, utilize your power armor. You can build over the power armor in the building menu, and once you're finished, exit the building menu, enter the armor, and move it away. The structures built over it will remain in place.

3) Mesh Floor Magic

Mesh floors are great for hiding secrets (Image via Bethesda)

If you have underground items that poke out of your floors, you can use Mesh Flooring. It is great at concealing things under it.

4) Pressure plates are pals

Best pals for building (Image via Bethesda)

Pressure plates can solve almost any problem in the Fallout 76 camp building. Need to put something on shelves? Use pressure plates to push the item into place. Dealing with items hovering when placed on the bed? Pressure plates can help with that too.

5) Cables

Hide the cables (Image via Bethesda)

To dangle lights in your Camp using cables, place a power connector on a sign and connect it with a wire. Then, use a Flamethrower trap to break the sign and the connector, leaving only the cable for you to use.

6) Build porches for free

No need to use atoms (Image via Bethesda)

Porches can be bought from the Atomic shop. Alternatively, you can create them for free by placing foundations down and then adding some fences. Next, place the upper floors on the fences. Once done, go to the "Stairs" tab and use posts to place underneath the upper floor.

7) A platform for your vendors

A place for the vendors (Image via Bethesda)

In case you have a roofed porch-type floor, use it to make a platform for your vendors so that you will never search your settlement to find the vendor when you need them.

8) Order matters

change building orders for better output (Image via Bethesda)

If you encounter a situation where you cannot build a certain wall or place objects on it, try building the items in a different order. This may make it acceptable for the game.

9) Dining table and chairs

Make the best dining table (Image via Bethesda)

If you want to make a more realistic dining table by tucking chairs under it in Fallout 76, build a chair and then burn it. Now place the chairs and repair the table. Other NPCs will be able to use these chairs, but you and other players can’t.

10) Hide cables

Hide the ugly cables (Image via Bethesda)

If you don’t like electrical cables dangling across your rooms, you use small cans and build the connectors on them. Destroying the can will make the connector free. After this you can put the connectors inside your walls, effectively hiding them in your living spaces.