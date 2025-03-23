33 Immortals: How to invite and play with your friends

33 Immortals welcomes 33 players to fight together and topple the reign of God in a frantic, challenging roguelike MMO game. With co-op playing such an integral part of progression that soloing mobs is impossible in the game, it is crucial for players to team up and stick together at all times. The best way to do this is by playing with friends in a group party.

Thankfully, setting up a party and inviting others to get a co-op session up and running in this game is super easy. Read on to learn how.

How to play co-op with friends in 33 Immortals

Setting up co-op multiplayer is hassle-free (Image via Thunder Lotus)

Upon bringing up the "pause" menu any time in 33 Immortals, players will see two options on the right side of the screen: "Create" and "Join". Here's what they do:

Create: Establishes a party with the user as the host.

Establishes a party with the user as the host. Join: Allows entering a Party Code to join a user's party

First, the player who wants to invite their friends must select "Create" to set up a lobby. Note that including the host, four players can team up in a party. Additionally, the Party Code will also be displayed in the lobby. This is a unique password that allows others to join the game.

To join a friend's party, players simply need to ask for the Party Code and enter it in the text field under the "Join" option. After a connection has been established, players will be able to play with their friends and join them in all tasks, from exploring and fighting to looting rewards and progressing through the levels.

Playing together with friends should make for a more cohesive gameplay experience than going at it with random users who may or may not be cooperative. Many game mechanics are reliant on co-op play, like activating Co-op Powers, Ascension Battles, reviving downed allies, and more. Therefore, journeying with friends should make things a little easier for players.

33 Immortals is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox Game Pass platforms.

