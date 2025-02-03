4 Worst maps in War Thunder

War Thunder has various maps with different terrain features, climates, urbanization, and so on. Different maps require you to employ different playstyles. For example, urban maps require good situational awareness due to the restricted environment and the presence of enemies. On the other hand, large open maps require sharp eyesight to spot enemies on the horizon and speed to cover large distances.

Every map has features that make it more enjoyable or less. However, some maps have more negatives than positives. This article will discuss some of the worst maps that you can find in this premiere military vehicle combat MMO.

War Thunder: Four worst maps

1) Mozdok (Domination #2)

The Domination #2 of Mozdok is very one-dimensional in its gameplay (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

Domination #2 of Mozdok is one of the most boring maps, as it is just one long field with not much cover. There are a few defilades near each spawn, and the majority of the map is a vast open field.

At the start of the map, most players of both teams just take up positions behind a defilade and keep shooting each other from spawn to spawn. Few players who try to rush to the cap points reach them.

Once someone caps one point, it's very hard to take it back as you would constantly get killed by the line of players that stay back and keep sniping throughout the match.

2) Ground Zero

Ground Zero is a destroyed version of the Alaska map (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

Ground Zero is a post-apocalyptic version of the Alaska map you can find in War Thunder. For starters, the map is always dark. If you don't have night vision or thermal sights, you are more or less completely blind. The areas around you are almost pitch black, with the only light sources being the few fires dotted around the map.

Since the city is destroyed, the roads are filled with rubble. This makes movement very difficult inside the urban area of the map, as many of the paths are completely blocked. Pair the rubble with the darkness, and you will be getting stuck at various places all the time.

Also, if you are thinking about using a plane for CAS, don't even attempt it if you do not have thermals or night vision. You won't be able to make out anything on the ground. All you can try to hit are the occasional enemies marked on the map.

3) Arctic

It's hard to even make out the horizon on this map (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

All versions of the Arctic are maps that I dislike in War Thunder. The snow is too bright under the sun. Then, as the map always has a lot of low-hanging clouds, they blend in with the snow, making it incredibly hard to make out the terrain features or even the horizon.

Being on higher ground almost always means certain death. There are way too many nooks and crannies from which an enemy might peek at you. If you are in an aircraft, the bright white surface makes it very hard to spot missile trails or autocannon rounds coming towards you. On the other hand, due to the cold weather, your plane has a thick white contrail behind it, making you easily visible to enemy planes and SPAA the moment you spawn in.

To top it all off, the spawns are not well-designed. If the enemy manages to push your spawn, the terrain features make it so that they have more cover to escape your shots. While they can shoot from cover, you have to sit in the open.

4) Pradesh

You don't even have to move from your spawn to spawn camp the other team (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

All the versions of Pradesh in War Thunder are long, hilly, and have a lot of cover. You would think that you would have an easy time getting out of your spawn and going to the center of the map. However, that's not the case.

Just like Domination #2 of Mozdok, each team can start shooting at the other team's spawn from the moment you spawn in. If you can make it out of your spawn, don't even try to go through the middle. Even though there are a lot of terrain features to hide behind, most of the center is very open from the higher positions that the enemy team takes up.

The playstyle of this map is also an endless snipe-fest. On the bright side, the map is great for surviving in aircraft, as there are way too many hills to take cover behind.

