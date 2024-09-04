5 beginner tips for Core Keeper you should know

Core Keeper 1.0 is out, and it has attracted a swarm of new players. This title, inspired by games like Terraria, Stardew Valley, and RimWorld, aims to offer a breath of fresh air in the over-saturated survival video game genre. Although Core Keeper may look harmless, it is quite challenging for beginners.

The world of Core Keeper is filled with vicious monsters that won’t miss any chance to destroy you. In this article, we have shared five beginner tips that can help you survive the early game of Core Keeper.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five beginner tips to ensure your survival in Core Keeper

1) Make a base

Make a base near the core. (Image via Fireshine Games)

Like in any other survival game, the first thing you should do in Core Keeper is to build a base where you can return for safety and replenish your supplies. One of the best places to establish an initial base is the area surrounding the statues and the Core. Here, you can find wood and other resources that can be crafted for essentials like the torch.

Your starting base doesn’t need to be fancy. Simply place a workbench, cooking pot, and furnace in an area and use it as your base. As you progress in the game, you can steadily improve your base.

2) Master cooking

Learn to cook to survive. (Image via Fireshine Games)

It's hard to find food consistently in the underground, which is why you should focus heavily on cooking. Make a cooking pot as soon as possible and use it to prepare food. To craft a cooking pot, you will need to place four copper bars and two pieces of wood in a workbench. Once the cooking pot is crafted, you can combine various ingredients to create new dishes.

Eating cooked food not only replenishes your stamina but also provides various buffs like improved speed and defense. Always try to have and eat cooked food.

3) Ranged weapons are very effective

Master bows to survive the early bosses. (Image via Fireshine Games)

At the start of the game, using melee weapons is not advisable. Although the game features many great melee weapons, your defense is quite weak in the early game. While melee weapons can deal significant damage, the limited armor at the beginning makes it difficult to withstand hits.

Therefore, try to use ranged weapons. Bows can be easily crafted and are effective against both regular enemies and bosses.

4) Get some helpers

Spawn some NPCs to help you out. (Image via Fireshine Games)

Like in Terraria, you can spawn NPCs in the game that can assist you in various ways. To spawn an NPC, you will need the following:

An enclosed room with walls (it can't be larger than 64 tiles)

A bed

A door

A spawning item

Make sure to include a door in the NPC room to allow access. Place the spawning item in the middle of the room, and if the room meets the requirements, the NPC will spawn. You can obtain spawning items by defeating bosses.

5) Defeat the first boss as soon as you can

Kill the giant slime as soon as you can. (Image via Fireshine Games)

Speaking of bosses, try to defeat the first boss as soon as possible. The first boss you encounter in the game is Glurch the Abominable Mass, a giant monster slime. This boss spawns near the Core. Try digging tunnels in every direction from the Core to locate the boss’s arena.

Glurch will jump around until you approach it. When it lands, its massive weight shakes the ground. Keep an eye out for screen shakes to locate the boss. On your first attempt, if the boss feels too challenging, don’t hesitate to retreat. Get better gear and challenge it again later.

