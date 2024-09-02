Is Core Keeper on Game Pass?

Core Keeper has finally escaped the shackles of early access. This fresh new take on the survival genre has racked up a lot of positive reviews from players worldwide. The game was first made available in early access back in 2022, and after two long years, it launched its 1.0 version on PC and Console.

For those wondering if they can get the game on Game Pass? The answer is, Yes, Core Keeper is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you are already a subscriber, you can install the game from the catalog. However, there have been some reports about an error that shows up when installing the game from Game Pass. If you face this issue, try restarting your device and try again.

Is Core Keeper worth installing from Xbox Game Pass?

A survival game that takes the right inspirations (Image via Fireshine Games)

The survival genre has been getting quite oversaturated lately. Almost every month witnesses a new release that offers the same old clichés with a new coat of paint. However, Core Keeper is one of those highly welcomed titles that dares to bring a breath of freshness to this highly formulaic genre.

Core Keeper is an amalgamation of all the good parts of Stardew Valley, Terraria, and a little bit of Rimworld. The game starts with the player character falling into a pit, and with no other way of getting out, it's your job to turn this pit into a livable place. The game starts just like any other survival game, as you start by punching rocks and cave walls to get basic resources.

Band together with friends to thrive (Image via Fireshine Games)

As you progress, you dig long interconnected caves, craft items, and make your underground palace. You can band together with up to 8 other players to build together. Each player can take a specific role and work on building a base. However, do note that there is no PvP in this game and the only real enemies are the monsters that lurk in the darkness.

To sum it all up, if you are a fan of the Survival genre and want to get a game that provides a fresh new twist on the formula, then Core Keeper is definitely worth a shot, especially now that it is available on Game Pass. You can simply download the game whenever you want if you are a subscriber.

